Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has committed to delivering an annual event to mark International Women’s Day.

A motion put forward by Glengormley DUP Councillor Paula Bradley also proposed the council “works to maintain a deep and continuous focus on equity, diversity and inclusion of women all year round”.

“International Women’s Day provides a key moment to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight the disparity that still exists. We commit to delivery of an annual event to mark International Women’s Day from 2023 onwards.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

International Women’s Day (March 8) celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a “call to action for accelerating women’s equality”.

Cllr Paula Bradley.

Speaking at a meeting of the council at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, Cllr Bradley, a former Mayor of Newtownabbey, said: “I have always encouraged women to reach their full potential in what they choose to do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She spoke of the inspirational women she has met in the community and those who have supported and given her strength.

She went on to say that those working at the highest levels in local government “shows commitment to promoting equality and diversity”.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Mayor Antrim Ulster Unionist Cllr Leah Smyth who said: “It is important that we as a council are a leading example as a prime organisation for women to be part of and represented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth.

Widely Recognised

“I believe our council is a great example and widely recognised as one of the best in Northern Ireland. We live in a modern world where women have strong views and play key influential roles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She reaffirmed the council’s commitment to women in the organisation and the borough.

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch voiced her support for the motion which she described as “timely” ahead of International Women’s Day.

“I will wholeheartedly support this endeavour to ensure the council on an annual basis will reflect on International Women’s Day.”

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue stated: “I think it is very encouraging to see we are going to mark this occasion on a yearly basis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She urged support for local groups that wish to hold an event to mark the occasion. “We can make a lot of strides in our community. It is lovely to see this council acknowledge the work within our community.”

Female Directors

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour acknowledged the support of the female directors and councillors in the chamber since she was elected in 2019.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster commented on the sacrifice of women over many years “from the Suffragettes forward and the fortitude to stand up and be counted”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is an extremely important motion. Well done in bringing it forward.”

Glengormley SDLP Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “I think this is an excellent motion. I have been in this council a long time, to see something like this really does give me hope and encouragement.”

She suggested an event for those volunteers who are “unsung heroes” in the community for the “excellent work they do”.

Advertisement

Advertisement