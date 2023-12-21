Road resurfacing in Antrim and Newtownabbey has been taking place following legal challenges over the award of asphalt resurfacing contracts in 2021, councillors have been told.

Councillors heard that as a result, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) “successfully procured term contracts during 2023 for the Antrim and Newtownabbey area”. The 2023 annual report from DfI Roads Northern Division was presented by divisional manager Alan Keys to the borough council at a meeting on Monday evening.

“These contracts continue to operate successfully, delivering much-needed road resurfacing across the council area,” Mr Keys said.

In the report, Mr Keys stated that Northern Division’s opening capital Structural Maintenance budget for 23/24 is currently estimated at £17.5m. As well as Antrim and Newtownabbey, the division includes Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens.

“In the face of such acute budgetary pressure, the Department is continuing with a limited service policy for routine maintenance activities such as defect repair and gully emptying,” he explained.

“The limited service policy allows the Department to repair defects greater than 50mm on all roads including low trafficked rural roads and on high trafficked roads, defects greater than 20mm will also be repaired.

“The Department will aim to cut all roadside verges and sight-line grass at least twice between April and October on the on more heavily trafficked roads and once a year on other roads. This aims to balance the need for road safety while protecting our environment and encouraging biodiversity. However, road safety is of vital importance and sight-line at bends and junctions will be cut as frequently as required to ensure public safety.”

Drainage Works

Network maintenance operations include resurfacing, strengthening and surface dressing of roads, drainage works, gully emptying, grass cutting, winter service and dealing with correspondence on maintenance issues such as potholes. At present, a full street lighting repair service will continue during 2023/24.

“However, with the uncertainty around budgets, it is important for us to monitor all activities within the constrained funding available going forward and difficult decisions may need to be made to re-align activities within funding levels as the year progresses,” Mr Keys added.

Local transport and safety measures completed during 2022/23 include a dedicated left turning lane on Ballycraigy Road at the junction with the A6 Belfast Road in Antrim following requests from elected representatives.

Design work is now complete to provide a traffic island on Hydepark Road at the junction with Hydepark Manor in Mallusk. This scheme is aimed at reducing vehicle speed at this junction. Construction of a new puffin crossing has taken place at Carnmoney Road in Glengormley at Lilian Bland Community Park.

Street lighting schemes were completed in areas including Rashee estate, Ballyclare; Orkney Street/Shetland Street, Antrim; Antrim Road, Templepatrick; Killead Roundabout, Antrim and Antrim Road, Newtownabbey.

Street lighting schemes planned for 2023/24 include phase two in Rathkyle estate and Parkhall Road, Antrim; Orchard Grove/Hill, Crumln and Shore Road, Whiteabbey, to name a few.

During the 2022/23 financial year, resurfacing of the trunk road network took place at a cost of £915,000 at Belfast Road, from Ballyhill Road to Carnaghliss Road and Antrim Road, Templepatrick, over a distance of 2.3 kilometres and at a further 15 locations, including seven in Rathcoole and two in Glengormley, at a cost of £958k. There were surface dressing repairs at 26 locations in Randalstown.

Resurfacing planned for 2023/24 will take place on trunk roads at Moira Road, Crumlin, from Poplar Road to Gobrana Road at a cost of £812k and across a further 7.64kms a further cost of £2.4m at locations including O’Neill Road Roundabout, Carnmoney; Ballyduff Road, from Carnmoney Road to Fairview; Sealstown Road, Mallusk; Steeple Gardens, Steeple Green and Old Steeple Road at Hollywell Hospital, Antrim.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue said she believed the forthcoming Crumlin resurfacing scheme had been scheduled to take place from Nutts Corner to Gobrana Road and asked if it had been reduced. She also asked about upgrading to white lines across the borough highlighting “very poor visibility for motorists”. Mr Keys said that this will be “subject to budget priorities”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said the resurfacing in Rathcoole is “very much welcome and long overdue”. He asked if there is a ”standard measuring device” for potholes. The Roads Service officials were also asked about the cutting of grass verges and sight-lines.

Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson remarked: “It can be a matter of life and death at times. There is potential for fatalities as a consequence of policy.”

Cllr Wilson was advised: “It takes a significant amount of time to get round to do cuts. Grass does grow very quickly in this country. Getting round all that within the time frame is just not possible.”