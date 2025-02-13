A Sinn Fein proposal to update an Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council bonfire management programme has been defeated.

The proposal was made by Dunsilly Councillor Annie O’Lone at a meeting of the council’s Community Development Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

Cllr O’Lone acknowledged that progress has been made since 2016 on the programme, which, she said, “attempts to regularise and tidy up bonfire sites in the borough”.

Commenting on the council’s “longer term aim to reduce flags and effigies” at bonfires, she called for a “zero tolerance approach” to burning such material.

A report to the committee said: “The Bonfire Management Programme has been in place since 2016 and is reviewed annually. The policy seeks to work with and support local communities to bring about improvements in bonfire management and further reduce any adverse health and environmental impacts of bonfires.

“The programme, in the longer terms aims to reduce the use of flags, images and effigies; promote wider cultural links throughout the borough and tackle sectarianism, racism, homophobia and other forms of prejudice.”

There are 26 recognised bonfire sites in the programme with four on council-owned land, these are: Rathmullan Drive, Rathcoole; Anderson Park, Doagh; Rathfern and Neillsbrook, Randalstown.

The report says since the introduction of the programme, there has been an “overall reduction in the number of bonfires”; seven have moved from a traditional bonfire to a beacon and there have been environmental improvements in the management of sites.

Environmental Improvements

It also indicated the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has reported a 57 per cent reduction in the number of bonfire-related call-outs in the borough and the PSNI has reported a reduction by 81 per cent in bonfire-related incidents.

The report noted: “There is a consensus from these agencies that the programme has achieved significant progress.”

It also stated: “There has been a significant reduction in any issues of fly-tipping relating to bonfire sites and delivery of prompt post-event clean-ups has significantly improved.”

Cllr O’Lone claimed the sites at Ballycraigy, in Antrim and Neillsbrook were “in breach” of guidelines, one of which, she alleged, was lit with an Irish tricolour and Palestinian flag and had GAA sports gear on top. Effigies, posters and other “offensive images” could also be seen, which she described, as “hate crimes”.

She pointed out that the Neillsbrook bonfire takes place on council-owned land. She asked if the council would be able to claw back any grant payment awarded.

“I am requesting an amendment to update the wording of council’s policy. I want to see flags and other offensive materials removed from bonfires and to ensure proportional consequences are added to eligibility guidelines and enforced by council when breaches occur,” she said.

Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM said: “This was a very successful programme since 2016. It is about striking a fine balance. It is not about grant funding.”

Noting the response from the PSNI, NIFRS and Housing Executive, he commented that “everyone speaks very highly” of the award-winning programme.

Funding Conditions

Cllr Dunlop proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation that the proposed 2025 bonfire management programme, including governance and funding conditions and estimated budget of £171,000, is approved.

Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson seconded the recommendation.He went on to say most people would accept the days of offensive flags and effigies to be wrong but added that it is still “a society which is still very much deeply divided”.

He noted with regard to the programme, “trends we are seeing are encouraging”. Cllr Wilson added: “We are much on a journey with this programme.”

He said that he could not make any changes which could potentially risk the safety of council officers.

Macedon Sinn Fein Cllr Taylor McGrann asked if a community is not having a bonfire, if it could have a family fun day instead. He was told when the programme was first approved, there was a list of 26 recognised sites and the list is closed.

“Therefore, we cannot provide funding to another group that is not part of those recognised sites but there are other grants for community programmes and festivals,” the director explained.

The director pointed out the bonfire management programme is “not a grant-funded programme”.

Dunsilly Alliance Cllr Jay Burbank stated: “I, as a Protestant, do not feel welcome sometimes at some of the events that were mentioned, so I can only imagine what it is like for our Catholic or Nationalist communities as well.”

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile asked why the list of sites was restricted and no others could be added.

She also stated: “I am not getting the risk to safety for officers concerning a change to wording and policy. It does not put any officer at risk.” She proceeded to ask how members would be worried about safety.

Cllr Wilson said he and other politicians had been at Neillsbrook “for a time” during the day and there was “everything that makes the Twelfth a special time of year for our community” and a “positive expression”.

However, he indicated he had to “go home early” and if there had been offensive material, he suggested the method for resolution is “dialogue rather than punishing hard-working volunteers for a minority of people”.

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour stated: “I do not think anybody in this chamber wants to see offensive material on a bonfire. I am aware that in my own area, we had a circumstance where there were election posters, quite a few, an officer asked for them to be removed and the person in the poster was sent an apology.”

She suggested any change to policy should be “acceptable” and should not put staff at risk in any way. “The figures in this report show improvement over the years. There are many councils who wish they have this working in their area,” she remarked.

Cllr O’Lone emphasised she would never want to see an officer put in danger, suggesting photographic evidence of a breach.

A vote to approve the programme with the current wording and budget was agreed after seven councillors voted in favour with five against.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter