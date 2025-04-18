Antrim: Plans submitted for new PSNI dog training building
The application was lodged by an agent on behalf of PSNI Estate Services for the training of search dogs.
The PSNI confirmed it has applied for planning permission to extend its dog training facility in Antrim.
“Police dogs are an extremely valuable asset to our service,” said Chief Inspector Sayers of the Tactical Training Faculty.
“They are an integral part of the police family and it’s imperative that their training and living facilities reflect their status. Our officers simply couldn’t carry out their duties to such a high standard without these dogs and their welfare is of paramount importance.”
Commenting on the proposed erection of a steel-framed building and first floor mezzanine level for dog training and storage, a letter from the borough council’s environmental health department said: “The site is within 130 metres of the nearest residential property at Station Road and approximately 135 metres from residential property at Steeple Road. Antrim bus station, railway station and railway line are in close proximity to the site as well as other industrial/commercial businesses and a health centre.
“Environmental health note that the proposal is for the training of search dogs and therefore noise break out from barking dogs should be limited.”
It was noted that dog training will take place between 7am and 11pm.
The environmental health department has issued a condition that no exercising or training of dogs should take place between 11pm and 7am.
