A proposed extension to the Eurospar in Doagh has been refused by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The application was made by Henderson Group Property for the demolition of 6 Station Road, an extension to an existing retail unit and car parking.

The proposal sought to increase the retail unit from 471 square metres to 691sqm retail floor space as well as expanding ‘back of house’, bringing the overall floor space of the shop to 1,048 sqm.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee that the premises is “not within a designated retail centre and would provide a range of goods beyond every day convenience needs”.

The Doagh Eurospar. Picture: Google

She stated that there were eight letters of support for the planned development but the recommendation was to refuse permission.

Ballyclare Independent Councillor Michael Stewart, a non-committee member, addressed the meeting as a former Doagh resident and member of the village community association.

He said he remembers when the site had a filling station “screaming out for investment”. He went on to say that when the Eurospar opened in 2021, it “quickly established itself at the heart of the village”.

"These are exciting times in Doagh, Eurospar has stepped up again in helping the village to continue to thrive. Ballyclare has far bigger issues to be concerned with than the development of a Eurospar to register on their radar.

"We welcome the investment being made that our good neighbours in Doagh so richly deserve.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked Cllr Stewart if he would expect the committee to “set aside policy”.

Cllr Stewart replied: “I am all for a town centre first approach” and went on to say that residential development in Doagh needs to be serviced.

"We should be encouraging people to use local facilities instead of jumping in the car and driving to Ballyclare. Shoppers look for more choice locally.

He said that it was “ludicrous” to suggest that such a development in Doagh would impact on Ballyclare town centre.

William Adams of Henderson’s, said: “We are a large retailer in Northern Ireland. We are a local community-based service. In our Doagh store, we have raised tens of thousands of pounds for community partners. We continually invest in our estate and community.

"We strongly disagree there is any unacceptable retail impact on Ballyclare town centre. It is an enhancement of an important village shop.”

Planning consultant David Mountstephen said: “The proposal is consistent with the policy.”

He described the planned development as “a modest extension” at a size of 220 square metres.

"It is an uncontroversial local development. There have been eight submissions of support from business and community organisations. It is inconceivable that a small extension in Doagh will have an adverse impact. It is very much a sustainable development,” stated Mr Mountstephen.

Commenting on the proposed size, Cllr Foster remarked: “I don’t know that it is modest.”

Dr Tony Quinn, a planning consultant, stated: “It is a nonsense to say there will be an adverse impact on Ballyclare town centre.”

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said that the “core question is how big should a local shop be?”

Cllr Foster commented: “This proposal will have a turnover of £1.6m. That £1.6m is being spent somewhere at the minute. The nearest place it is being spent is Ballyclare. Doagh is not going to have more money to spend.”

Mr Diamond continued:”The scale of this shop is going beyond day-to-day needs. It should be going in Ballyclare town centre. People within Doagh should not be meeting all their shopping needs within Doagh. They should primarily be getting most of their retail needs met in Ballyclare town centre and day-to-day needs in Doagh such as milk, bread and newspapers.

"These needs for Doagh should already be met in the store they have at present.”

Cllr Foster moved the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded by Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb, Following a vote, the application was refused unanimously.