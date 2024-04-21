Application to retain ‘well supported’ Limavady visitor centre extension submitted to council
A planning application, for the “retention of visitor centre/gift shop and associated parking” at The Drenagh Estate’s Walled Garden were recently submitted to the council.
A design statement, by agent Bell Architects, said the site is located North East of the town of Limavady, bounded by Broad Road/Dowland Road.
“The Walled Garden was constructed circa 1780-1799,” the statement added. “The garden is bound by a 3.6 to4.4 metre-high wall constructed of rubble sandstone in part to the South West and North West sides with the remainder in red brick.
“There are a number of round headed openings giving access. It encloses an area of some 1.14 hectares. The Walled Garden is mainly used for vegetable/fruit produce.
"There is also a marquee located at the South Eastern corner and is used for wedding and functions as part of the overall activities of Drenagh Estate.
Grant Funding
“The proposed scheme was subject to grant funding from Tourism NI and this enabled works to start in September 2021.
“The existing red brick building was retained and refurbished as the Visitor Centre/Gift Shop and The Orangery, a lean-to conservatory type structure was built where the remains of the former glass houses once stood.
“The works were relatively straightforward in nature, but due to the historical importance of Drenagh, great care and respect was taken in the treatment of these structures.
“All existing materials were best-matched and emulated so that the character would be preserved, in this important historical place.
“The purpose of this application is to seek approval for a recently completed (March 2023) extension and the minor design changes that were made to the proposed scheme.
“The works were completed in May 2022 and the visitor centre, gift and coffee shop has proven to be a success and has been well received and supported by the local community.
“The works having ensured that these important structures are retained for many years to come, helping to fund the running of the estate whilst making Drenagh accessible to the local community of Limavady and the surrounding areas.”
The application will be presented to council members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.
Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter