Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application, for the “retention of visitor centre/gift shop and associated parking” at The Drenagh Estate’s Walled Garden were recently submitted to the council.

A design statement, by agent Bell Architects, said the site is located North East of the town of Limavady, bounded by Broad Road/Dowland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Walled Garden was constructed circa 1780-1799,” the statement added. “The garden is bound by a 3.6 to4.4 metre-high wall constructed of rubble sandstone in part to the South West and North West sides with the remainder in red brick.

Plans for the retention of the Walled Garden visitor centre were recently submitted to Causeway Coast and glens Borough Council. Pic: Bell Architects/ Design Statement

“There are a number of round headed openings giving access. It encloses an area of some 1.14 hectares. The Walled Garden is mainly used for vegetable/fruit produce.

"There is also a marquee located at the South Eastern corner and is used for wedding and functions as part of the overall activities of Drenagh Estate.

Grant Funding

“The proposed scheme was subject to grant funding from Tourism NI and this enabled works to start in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing red brick building was retained and refurbished as the Visitor Centre/Gift Shop and The Orangery, a lean-to conservatory type structure was built where the remains of the former glass houses once stood.

“The works were relatively straightforward in nature, but due to the historical importance of Drenagh, great care and respect was taken in the treatment of these structures.

“All existing materials were best-matched and emulated so that the character would be preserved, in this important historical place.

“The purpose of this application is to seek approval for a recently completed (March 2023) extension and the minor design changes that were made to the proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works were completed in May 2022 and the visitor centre, gift and coffee shop has proven to be a success and has been well received and supported by the local community.

“The works having ensured that these important structures are retained for many years to come, helping to fund the running of the estate whilst making Drenagh accessible to the local community of Limavady and the surrounding areas.”

The application will be presented to council members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.