Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its second year, the academy provides free training for residents to become fully qualified HGV lorry and bus drivers.

Created to help address the shortage of drivers faced by haulage and transport firms within Lisburn and Castlereagh, the academy is aimed at residents of the district who are long term unemployed or underemployed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It provides a career pathway in haulage and transport which may have been previously out of their reach.

Paul Loughran, Translink, Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, and Janice Cooke. Pic credit: LCCC

The training scheme is funded through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership. Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP has developed a way of removing the costly barriers of entry into a driving career within the transport industry while also tackling a real need from an employer perspective.

"The course is a game-changer for Lisburn and Castlereagh and the future of our transport industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Interest in these programmes is expected to be very high, so I’d encourage anyone who is interested to check the eligibility criteria and apply early.”

The closing date for participants interested in gaining the necessary entry-level knowledge and skills is 5.00pm Monday January 29.