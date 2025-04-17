Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area are reminded of a change to some bin collection arrangements due to the Easter holidays.

There will be a normal collection on Good Friday, April 19.

The collection due to take place on Easter Monday, April 21 will take place on Saturday, April 19.

There will be a normal bin collection on Easter Tuesday, April 22.

The council’s recycling centres will be closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday.