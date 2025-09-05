Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council issues battery disposal warning after bin lorry fire

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council has reminded residents how important it is to dispose of batteries correctly.

The council says batteries should never be disposed of in household bins and instead, they should be taken to a local household recycling centre or to local shops which sell batteries.

The reminder highlights the very real safety dangers that can be caused by incorrect disposal of batteries, along with environmental damage.

"Waste placed in household bins is compacted in collection vehicles which can damage batteries causing them to ignite, posing a significant risk to collection staff, the vehicle and members of the public. Improper disposal of batteries can also lead to environmental damage caused by pollutants leaking out of the batteries,” a council spokesperson said.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tackle a fire which broke out among rubbish in an ABC Council bin lorry. Picture: ABC Borough Council

"Less than a year ago, a fire broke out inside an ABC Council bin lorry which was on a routine collection run near Dromore.

"Quick thinking staff managed to escape harm by emptying the contents from the bin lorry and they also stopped the fire from destroying the vehicle.”

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray said it was important people realised the dangers posed by the incorrect disposal of batteries.

He said: “Many of our residents have made great strides in recycling their household waste, but when it comes to batteries there may be some people who do not know just how important it is to dispose of them correctly.

"Our own staff have seen at first hand the dangers which batteries can cause. We want to keep our staff safe when they are collecting waste as well as protecting the safety of the wider public.”

The Lord Mayor added: “The message is very clear: never put batteries in a bin. Take them to a collection point at one of our household recycling centres or a local shop that sells batteries. These are simple steps which will keep everyone safe from this danger and help protect the local environment.”

Residents are urged to find out details on their nearest household recycling centre and further information on what materials can be recycled, by checking out the council website www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/recycling-centres/