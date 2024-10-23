Ballyclare: planning approval given for 56 new homes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new detached and semi-detached houses with garages are planned for land to the west of the Huntingdale area and to the south-east of Ballyclare Cemetery.
A planning officer told the committee that the principle of housing is considered “acceptable given the link between two pockets of residential development”.
A report to the committee said that the proposed site is currently grassland. Lands to the east and west of the location are “largely developed for housing”.
Planning agent David Donaldson said that the application was submitted to the borough council in May. As a major application, he indicated, that a community consultation was carried out last year.
He noted that the planned site backs onto Huntingdale Green with no objections from residents or statutory consultees.
He went on to say that access through Huntingdale had been considered but it was thought that access at Jubilee Road would be “less disruptive” for existing residents.
The report stated: “Overall, it is considered that the proposal is appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of lay-out, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of buildings, landscaped and hard-surfaced areas.
"It is considered that the proposed development will appear in keeping with the character of the wider residential area.”
Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch. Following a vote, the proposal was approved unanimously.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.