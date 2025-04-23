Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning applications have been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for housing and retail developments in Ballyclare town centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is considering a proposal for mixed-use development including a ground floor retail unit and first floor apartment with balcony at Ballyeaston Road.

The application has been made by an agent on behalf of SA Houston Ltd, Trenchill Road, Ballyclare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The proposal seeks to provide retail and residential units which is reflective of the nature of development in the vicinity of the area which is comprised almost entirely of retail and residential uses.

Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare. Picture: Google

“The proposed development will occupy a vacant brownfield site and will replicate the design and character of the neighbouring properties.” It will be accessed by a separate entrance from the frontage of the development along Ballyeaston Road.

The report notes the proposed development includes a ground floor retail unit that “complements the surrounding street scape”. The unit will feature a “glazed frontage, ensuring consistency with adjacent commercial properties”. It states that the unit’s “scale, mass, and design reflect that of neighbouring buildings”.

It adds that the first-floor apartment is “designed to provide a high-quality living environment while respecting the character of the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests that the “replacement of vacant brown field land with a high-quality mixed-use building will enhance critical views along the surrounding road network”.

The council is also considering a planning application that has been submitted for a proposed development at 36-40 Rashee Road for the replacement of a two-bedroom dwelling, two ground floor retail units and first floor hair salon with two one-bedroom apartments, one ground floor retail unit and first floor hair salon.