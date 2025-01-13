Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A site meeting is going to take place in relation to a planning application for a dog-rehoming facility lodged by Tyrone Husky Rescue, in light of serious concerns to do with possible noise, impact on farm animals and safety issues.

The planning application was lodged by CD Consulting, Enniskillen, on behalf of the non-profit organisation based in Ballygawley.

The planning application, which came with a recommendation for approval, was discussed at length at the January 7 planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The planning application is for a proposed change of use of a stable block, and retention of portal frame buildings for the purpose of re-homing huskies, on lands in the vicinity of 40 Ballynahaye Road, Ballygawley.

The planning report states: “There were at least 14 dogs present on the premises at the time of site inspection.

“There have been four letters of objection to this proposal from neighbouring dwellings. In response to objections, the agent has stated the applicant would not keep any more than 20 dogs at any one time.

“The agent provided nine letters of support for this proposal.”

The planning report goes on to mention an incident which occurred in November 2024 at the premises: “A volunteer at the site was attacked by a dog, and the emergency services (police, Air Ambulance, ambulance) as well as the council’s dog warden were all in attendance.”

The report continues: “This application proposes to re-use an existing (stable) building. No evidence to support the use of this building in the past as stables has been provided.

“Provided mitigation measures are implemented, the Environmental Health Department (EHD) would have no objection to this proposal, subject to [the following] conditions: restrict the time dogs can be outside; provision of noise insulation; limit to 16-dog capacity.

“The agent provided a supporting statement which claims the applicant’s case merits an exceptional case, and the service provided by the applicant is essential.

“The Tyrone Husky Rescue business was started in January 2017 at No. 199 Mullybrannon Road where the applicant used to reside, which is approximately 16 kilometres from this application site.

“There was no permission granted at this location for the use which was undertaken there.

“The agent has said the applicant’s eviction as a renter from her previous address due to repossession of the property, has resulted in her having to find an alternative location in a short space of time. There is a huge demand to re-house husky dogs.

“The agent also referred to a letter submitted from a dog warden at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council who has worked with the applicant and says there is a need for her services.

“This proposal has been regarded as an exception to policy and because of this, it is considered it is compatible with surrounding land uses in this rural location.

“Although the very nature of this proposal will result in noise produced from dogs barking, EHD are content this application is granted subject to conditions which control the number of dogs on site, restriction on the times dogs can be outside and the provision of noise insulation.”

One objector wrote in response to the planning application: “The huskies’ howling has proved particularly stressful for our mares with foal at foot and for our young stock, one of whom injured himself when he heard their howling and sought to flee.

“The presence of these animals in the area has also forced us to restrict our access to our grazing pastures, as we cannot risk mares injuring themselves when panicked by the sound of what they assume to be predators.

“We can also no longer hack all of our animals on this road to move them to our corral or as part of their training, as their fear passing the huskies can result in them spooking, which places the horse, rider, and any passing traffic in danger. We have already experienced such an incident.”

Another local resident wrote: “There are livestock in all fields surrounding the location, including sheep, lambs, cattle and calves. The constant barking and activity from dogs have already resulted in land owners and farmers in neighbouring fields not being able to put livestock in these locations. If the dogs escape there is a very high likelihood that they will chase livestock.

“Tyrone Husky Rescue have been in situ at this location since March 2022 without planning permission.”

One of the objectors was given an opportunity to air her views at the January 7 planning committee meeting.

She stated: “There have been two incidents in relation to the dogs. One where a horse rider was passing the location. The horse was startled by a dog jumping at the boundary, and the rider was thrown off.

“And another was where a sheep in a nearby field was so disorientated from the barking it attempted to flee, got onto the road, and was injured and died from its injuries.

“On November 1, a male was attacked by and bitten by a dog at the rescue. Ambulance personnel, six PSNI officers, a Mid Ulster dog warden and other numerous personnel attended the scene, and the casualty could not be treated for a significant period of time, as the dog was loose in the paddock area and could not be restrained or captured.

“How many previous incidents or near misses have gone unreported? And what if this dog had escaped beyond the confines of the paddock? It does not bear thinking about what could have happened to either residents or children.

“And what if the injured person had been working alone that day? How would they have had someone to help? That could have been much more serious or fatal.”

The majority of Mid Ulster councillors have expressed support for a site meeting, ahead of any planning decision regarding the application.

Councillor Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA) commented: “I’m very aware that these are big dogs and that they can be very noisy. Do we have a report from our dog work warden of the incident that happened in November?”

Councillor Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA) was equally concerned: “There’s a few issues pertaining to this application and I am somewhat uncomfortable. One of the issues is the proximity to the neighbouring properties and what negative impact that may have.

“I find it a wee bit unusual that it’s been recommended for approval here, but yet you’re giving a number of weeks for sound mitigation measures to be put in place. I would have thought that should have been all done, tried and tested beforehand.

“I’m also concerned about the incidents with the general public and the fact that [someone is] actually hospitalised, so I would be reluctant to approve this.

“I think at the very minimal it would help for a site meeting, but it may not even be sufficient either because of the other concerns that I have.”

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) argued that having dogs kept in a secure environment, in the countryside, was much better than keeping dogs in urban areas, with very little supervision.

“I’m fairly content with this application. I know in the towns there’s homes with multiple dogs with no control over them, in close proximity to other houses.

“This here is in the countryside, it’s utilising existing stables that were there and it’s going to be in a controlled environment with a perimeter fence all around it, so I’m happy enough to propose this application.

Cllr McFlynn pointed out that huskies are very strong dogs.

"I know they’re great family pets but if a member of the public was to be out there, a stranger to those dogs, the dogs might become very upset. I would be concerned with it and at this stage I don’t think we should approve it tonight.

“We need to see that report from our own dog warden as to what happened at that incident in November.”

Councillor Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) was concerned about potential noise issues.

“Huskies are like a half wolf, and when they’re contained like that they get frustrated and they do a lot of howling, and I can only imagine what that would be like for neighbours living close by, in the dead of night or early in the morning.

“The shelters seem to be open, and I don’t know how the sound could be contained within that setup. I would propose a site meeting.”

Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) was anxious to find out more about huskies prior to any determination on the planning application: “When it is dogs of the same type and it’s husky dogs, what you actually could get is pack-type behaviour as well.

“This is not a general dog re-homing centre or shelter, this is specifically for huskies, so I think we don’t have enough information on the behavioural aspects of these animals in this particular environment.”

Councillor Sean Clarke (Sinn Féin, Magherafelt DEA) was not happy with the implication that it would be up to neighbours to report any problems, should planning approval be granted: “I would second Cllr Bell’s proposal for a site meeting.

“It was indicated to us that it would be up to our enforcement team to look after this, but our enforcement team does not follow up on what is happening other than through the neighbours, or some concerned resident raising issues.

“So the people who would actually police this if it went wrong, it’s going to be down to the neighbours, and I think that’s not a responsibility we should be putting on them.”

Cllr Cuthbertson was still of the view that committee members had been furnished with enough information to make a decision: “We have the images here, we have the site location, I don’t think there’s a lot to be seen on site rather than dragging it out.

“I’m happy to keep my proposal [to approve the planning application] on the table.”

Cllr Cuthbertson’s proposal was seconded by Councillor Wilbert Buchanan (DUP, Cookstown DEA).

A vote was taken on Cllr Bell’s proposal for a site meeting ahead of any decision. As a majority of committee members voted for his proposal for a site meeting, there was no vote taken on Cllr Cuthbertson’s proposal.