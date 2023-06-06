A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a new ball stop fence at Ballymena Showgrounds.

The proposed ball stop fence and net fencing extending to 12 metres will be installed at the perimeter between a section of pitch three at Ballymena United Football Club’s grounds and the town’s new link road, if planning permission is approved.

FP McCann Ltd is constructing a new access road through the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena which is scheduled to open this summer connecting Larne Link Road to Broughshane Road.

FP McCann says: “St Patrick’s Link Road will be a 2.4 km new single carriageway with a 30mph speed limit linking Larne Road Link and Broughshane Road in Ballymena.”

Ballymena Showgrounds. Pic: Google Maps

The remaining works will include a pelican crossing, new traffic lights and road markings. The company has also noted that tests are being carried out on new LED lighting.

The former St Patrick’s Barracks was closed by the Ministry of Defence in 2007 and then transferred to the Northern Ireland Executive. The site is now owned by the Department for Communities.

The regeneration of the site involves an overall investment of £160m to include approximately 135 social and “affordable” homes through social housing provider Radius; an i4C innovation centre is being progressed under the Belfast Region City Deal with construction scheduled to commence in 2024. This is a £23.5 million project and will provide office accommodation, labs and workshops.

A new leisure centre, new PSNI station and new civic space are also planned.