A Mid Ulster councillor has called for the provision of a bus shelter to be fast-tracked on the road where an 11-year-old schoolgirl was tragically killed earlier this month.

Caitlin-Rose McMullan was hit by a car after exiting a school bus on the Hillhead Road in Castledawson on Wednesday, March 5.

Councillor Denise Johnston has called for urgent attention to be given to a request for a bus shelter on the road.

It is understood that Mid Ulster District Council is currently engaging with DfI Roads and Translink in relation to the bus shelter request at that location.

Caitlin Rose McMullan who was struck by a car after getting off a bus in Castledawson. Picture: family image

Speaking at the council’s latest Environment committee meeting, the SDLP representative for Moyola DEA commented: “As we all know of course, we had a very tragic event there on the Hillhead Road in Castledawson.

"It really highlights how dangerous that road is. I just note that the bus shelter there, this time last year [we were] engaging with DfI, and here we are a year later, and we’re still engaging with DfI.

"I’m just wondering if we could chase that one up a wee bit. I know that we had mentioned Innishrush a few months back there, that had been sitting for two years, and now [a bus shelter] has been installed, so I’m just hoping that maybe we can speed that one up there a wee bit.”

Condolences to the family circle were conveyed by committee chair, Councillor Niall McAleer, on behalf of the committee.

Meanwhile, there is a recommendation for a bus shelter to be installed at St. Joseph’s PS, Galbally.

The agenda item explains: “This bus shelter application does not require a neighbour notification as it is more than 25m from any households. This application does not require approval by DfI Roads as it is on private land. This bus shelter at St. Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally, is recommended to be installed.”

Councillor Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley DEA) welcomed the development: “I’m glad to see that bus shelter going ahead in Galbally. Councillor Dan Kerr and myself met the headmaster back in September or October, and it’s just good to see it going ahead now.”

Likewise, Cllr McElvogue welcomed the fact that a recommendation has been made for a bus shelter on the Errigal Road in Ballygawley.

Councillor Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley DEA) was delighted too: “It’s good to see that one [being approved] on Errigal Road. There’s quite a number of children standing there, waiting on the bus.”

The following bus shelters have been programmed for installation: Ardboe Parish Hall car park, Torrent; Coalisland Road, opposite Millview Manor, Dungannon; and Northland Row, Royal School, Dungannon.

Referring to the fact that the bus shelter outside the Royal School, in Dungannon, still hasn’t been installed, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson remarked: “Just in relation to Northland Row, Royal School, Dungannon, I know it was approved two or possibly three months ago.

"Is it just down to workload from Property Services, or can we check is there a supply issue? Do we have that type of bus shelter? Is it sitting ready to go, or is it just due to a workload issue?”

Chartered building surveyor, Patrick Conlon replied: “In relation to Northland, we’ll get you an update on that. I know it’s programmed in with Property Services, but we’ll just find out what exactly is going on with it.”

Bus shelters are also being progressed at the following locations: Magheracastle / Mountjoy Road, Brocagh; Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore; Mullinahoe Road, Ardboe; Derryfubble Road, Benburb; Dunman GO filling station, Cookstown / Moneymore carriageway.

Two bus shelters have been installed since the last Environment committee meeting, at Innishrush village, Clady, and on the Slatmore Road, Clogher.