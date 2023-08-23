Castlereagh residents have the chance to make a ‘grand choice’ and support local community projects

Local residents or groups in the Castlereagh South area of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council can apply for up to £1,000 via the ‘Grand Choice’ participatory budgeting initiative.

The key difference between Grand Choice and other council managed funding opportunities is that the successful projects are chosen by the community. The votes of those living in Castlereagh South will decide which projects will be funded.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Chairman, said: “Once again the council is proud to be supporting this scheme.

"There is £15,000 available for projects across the council’s district electoral area of Castlereagh South. This includes the Beechhill, Cairnshill, Carryduff East, Carryduff West, Galwally, Knockbracken and Newtownbreda areas.

Pictured at the launch of Grand Choice Castlereagh South are: Leeanne Magee, Choice Acting Regional Head; Cllr Alan Givan, Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP Chair; Stephen Harland Arc Housing; Lynsey Gray, LCCC Good Relations Officer; Chief Inspector Ian McCormack, Lisburn & Castlereagh PSNI; Cllr Thomas Beckett, Communities & Wellbeing Chairman and Des Marley, NIHE. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“As with previous rounds of Grand Choice, successful projects can win up to £1,000 and will be chosen by their local community.

"Voting will be in person at a Community Decision Event on Saturday October 21, 2023 in St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Knockbracken Drive, Carryduff, BT8 8EX from 11am – 3pm.

"We encourage residents in the Castlereagh South area to use their voting power to select the projects they feel best suit their communities.”

Councillor Alan Givan, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, said: “It is great that on this occasion the community shall have the opportunity to attend in person at a marketplace event in St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Carryduff.

"Grand Choice offers the perfect opportunity for residents, constituted groups and schools to bring a project or event to their local community. If you and a few friends have an idea to support your local community then I would encourage you to consider applying.

“You can apply for up to £1,000 for things such as online or in-person activities, events, tutors, workshops, performers or specialist facilitator. Should you have a specific community issue that needs addressed then you could request funding for marketing campaigns or equipment for projects. If your group is not constituted you must obtain sponsor support from a local constituted group.

“All applications will be assessed to ensure they meet the criteria and are achievable within the specified timeframe.