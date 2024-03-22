Catney urges councillors to back Frederick Douglass statue proposal

SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has urged councillors to back his proposal for a statue or memorial to abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Councillor Catney is bringing a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council calling for a feasibility study into a tribute in the Market Square area.

Frederick Douglass addressed Lisburn First Presbyterian Church on Monday December 29, 1845 during his visit to Ireland.

Mr Catney said: “Frederick Douglass’ visit to Ireland was a highly historic event that we have seen commemorated in Belfast and other parts of our island.

SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has urged councillors to back his proposal for a statue or memorial to abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Lisburn. Pic credit: SDLPSDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has urged councillors to back his proposal for a statue or memorial to abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Lisburn. Pic credit: SDLP
"He was a truly remarkable figure who escaped the horrors of slavery and went on to be a key voice in the abolitionist movement to stop others from going through the same experience that he suffered.

“I have brought forward this motion not only to remember Frederick Douglass and his address in Lisburn, but to condemn all forms of slavery and commend those who fight every day to end modern slavery.

"This memorial would also be a boost to our city's tourism offering, teaching people about local history and the significance of the visit as Frederick Douglass sought to drum up support to have slavery abolished.

“I also want to acknowledge the large number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds who live in our council area.

Despite having the third highest ethnic minority population in the North we have few examples of public commemoration which acknowledge their history and I believe this needs to change to make Lisburn and Castlereagh an open and inclusive place for everyone to live.”

