Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Catney is bringing a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council calling for a feasibility study into a tribute in the Market Square area.

Frederick Douglass addressed Lisburn First Presbyterian Church on Monday December 29, 1845 during his visit to Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Catney said: “Frederick Douglass’ visit to Ireland was a highly historic event that we have seen commemorated in Belfast and other parts of our island.

SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has urged councillors to back his proposal for a statue or memorial to abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Lisburn. Pic credit: SDLP

"He was a truly remarkable figure who escaped the horrors of slavery and went on to be a key voice in the abolitionist movement to stop others from going through the same experience that he suffered.

“I have brought forward this motion not only to remember Frederick Douglass and his address in Lisburn, but to condemn all forms of slavery and commend those who fight every day to end modern slavery.

"This memorial would also be a boost to our city's tourism offering, teaching people about local history and the significance of the visit as Frederick Douglass sought to drum up support to have slavery abolished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also want to acknowledge the large number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds who live in our council area.