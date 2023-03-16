Fines for dog fouling, littering and other offences in the Causeway Coast and Glens area look set to increase to a maximum of £200.

Currently, council officers can issue £80 fines for dog fouling and littering.

A motion for the change was passed at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s environmental services committee meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the fine increase, the council has a budget for wardens to work outside normal hours as required in badly-affected areas, for example during weekends, early mornings or evenings.

A number of other councils have considered increasing their fines for littering and dog fouling.

A public education campaign is also in development and new signs will be obtained with the updated fine details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposing the motion, Limavady DUP Councillor Aaron Callan said it will “send a clear message to litterers that if you are caught, it will cost you”.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Callan’s DUP colleague Alderman Mark Fielding, who said that “if the financial penalty of £200 makes one consider not causing an offence then it has to be supported”.

It comes after Stormont officials gave councils powers at the end of last year to increase fixed penalty notices. The Environmental Offences (Fixed Penalties) Regulations (NI) 2022 came into operation in December, enabling local authorities to increase penalties from £80 to £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, a number of other councils have considered increasing their fines for littering and dog fouling, with Ards and North Down and Antrim and Newtownabbey councils already signing off increases to £200.

Speaking at the Causeway Coast and Glens meeting, Ballymoney UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson welcomed the motion, adding that “it’s one of the issues across the entire borough that the public feel strongly about”.

Cllr Wilson said the “vast majority” of people are “responsible” with their litter and dogs but this will be a “deterrent to those who are irresponsible”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he emphasised the need for wardens to patrol outside the standard hours of 8am to 6pm.

“Off the back of the motion is there anything we can do to further enhance this project to perhaps apprehend more people and see greater enforcement?” he said. “We see people walking their dogs before and after work – is there anything we can do to bring about greater coverage and more hours?”

Ald Fielding added: “The problem we get most complaints about is dog fouling in particular. The unfortunate thing about the dog fouling is it occurs outside council staff hours. Most of it is early in the morning or in the evening time. And of course other offences, like littering, happen at every hour.”

Ballymoney DUP Alderman Alan McLean expressed similar concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “My fear is we can have all these fines and all these things in place but the problem is catching people doing it.