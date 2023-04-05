The Knockagh representative attended a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council meeting in Ballymena on Monday.
He put forward a motion seeking an event similar to the Massed Bands of the Irish Regiments concert held at Carrickfergus Castle in 2021 to take place annually.
It was the last full meeting of council before May’s local government election in which Cllr Collins will be seeking re-election.
Cllr Collins was suspended from his role by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards following an adjudication hearing last June. He was sanctioned after a complaint against him was upheld over 2019 Twitter comments in relation to then Sinn Fein Westminster candidate and now MP for North Belfast John Finucane.
Speaking in January after being named on the DUP ticket, Mr Collins said: “I’m delighted to be running again and thank the party for once again putting their faith in me.”
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter