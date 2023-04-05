DUP Councillor Marc Collins has returned to the council chamber after an eight-month suspension.

The Knockagh representative attended a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council meeting in Ballymena on Monday.

He put forward a motion seeking an event similar to the Massed Bands of the Irish Regiments concert held at Carrickfergus Castle in 2021 to take place annually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the last full meeting of council before May’s local government election in which Cllr Collins will be seeking re-election.

Cllr Marc Collins.

Cllr Collins was suspended from his role by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards following an adjudication hearing last June. He was sanctioned after a complaint against him was upheld over 2019 Twitter comments in relation to then Sinn Fein Westminster candidate and now MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in January after being named on the DUP ticket, Mr Collins said: “I’m delighted to be running again and thank the party for once again putting their faith in me.”