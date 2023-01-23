Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Suspended councillor to defend Knockagh seat

Mid and East Antrim Councillor Marc Collins has been selected by the DUP to defend his seat in May’s local government election.

By The Newsroom
14 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 1:47pm

The Knockagh area representative received an eight month suspension from the council in June of last year over social media comments.

He was sanctioned by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards after a complaint against him was upheld over 2019 Twitter comments in relation to then Sinn Fein Westminster candidate and now MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Speaking after being named on the DUP ticket, Mr Collins said: “I’m delighted to be running again and thank the party for once again putting their faith in me.”

Most Popular
Cllr Marc Collins.
Read More
Jobs boost as new £10m Home Bargains approved for Carrickfergus

East Antrim DUP also announced the following will be running again: Cllr Peter Johnston, Knockagh; Alderman Billy Ashe MBE, Cllr Cheryl Brownlee and Cllr John McDermott, Carrick Castle; Cllr Gregg McKeen and Cllr Paul Reid, Larne Lough; Cllr Andrew Clarke and Cllr Angela Smyth, Coast Road.

Marc CollinsDUP