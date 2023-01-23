Mid and East Antrim Councillor Marc Collins has been selected by the DUP to defend his seat in May’s local government election.

The Knockagh area representative received an eight month suspension from the council in June of last year over social media comments.

He was sanctioned by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards after a complaint against him was upheld over 2019 Twitter comments in relation to then Sinn Fein Westminster candidate and now MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Speaking after being named on the DUP ticket, Mr Collins said: “I’m delighted to be running again and thank the party for once again putting their faith in me.”

