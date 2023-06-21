Concerns council could become a diktat denying councillors the right to ask questions from an open floor format

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) officers put forward a recommendation at its first committee of the new mandate, to prevent members from impromptu queries from the floor.
Known as ‘Any Other Business’ (AOB) on a council’s agenda, councillors could now be required to inform officers or the chairperson 24 hours in advance instead of asking off the cuff questions raised in chambers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisburn North DUP Alderman Paul Porter said: “I don’t agree with this policy, after all this is politics.
“Sometimes a member may not get on with the chair or the officers, that’s life, though hopefully that may never happen here.
“To need 24 hours before a question can be raised? I don’t agree.
“Perhaps 24 hours for a response to be given, but not to raise a question.
“What if something happens on the day?
Advertisement
Advertisement
“What may be brought in as a recommendation, may end up being a diktat.”
A council director told the chamber that the recommendation was being proposed “out of courtesy” to the chairperson and officers, and was “not policy” at this time.
However, DUP chairperson of the communities and well-being committee, Thomas Beckett informed members that all other committees on the council would also be presented with the same recommendation.
“I would be flexible myself on this,” said the Killultagh rep.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A majority support for the recommendation was given in the chamber for a trial run.