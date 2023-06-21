Concerns council could become a diktat denying councillors the right to ask questions from an open floor format

A Northern Ireland council has been warned that a recommendation to make it more difficult for councillors to ask questions could become a “diktat”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) officers put forward a recommendation at its first committee of the new mandate, to prevent members from impromptu queries from the floor.

Known as ‘Any Other Business’ (AOB) on a council’s agenda, councillors could now be required to inform officers or the chairperson 24 hours in advance instead of asking off the cuff questions raised in chambers.

Lisburn North DUP Alderman Paul Porter said: “I don’t agree with this policy, after all this is politics.

Alderman Paul Porter expressed concern about the proposed policy change. Pic Credit: LCCC

“Sometimes a member may not get on with the chair or the officers, that’s life, though hopefully that may never happen here.

“To need 24 hours before a question can be raised? I don’t agree.

“Perhaps 24 hours for a response to be given, but not to raise a question.

“What if something happens on the day?

Concerns have been expressed that a recommendation at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council could become policy. Pic Credit: LDR

“What may be brought in as a recommendation, may end up being a diktat.”

A council director told the chamber that the recommendation was being proposed “out of courtesy” to the chairperson and officers, and was “not policy” at this time.

However, DUP chairperson of the communities and well-being committee, Thomas Beckett informed members that all other committees on the council would also be presented with the same recommendation.

“I would be flexible myself on this,” said the Killultagh rep.

