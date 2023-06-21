A former UVF hospital is to receive £4k of community facility funding.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has detailed 32 community groups to benefit from a total of £293, 469 awarded to DEA (District Electoral Area) projects across district.

The communities and well-being committee agreed the payments, which witnessed seven projects in Castlereagh South gain funds, including the Galwally & Community Heritage Preservation Trust.

SDLP councillor, John Gallen queried: “Where is Galwally, I’ve not heard of it?”

Galwally House a former UVF hospital has gained £4k of council community funding. Pic Credit: LDR

DUP chairperson, Thomas Beckett replied: “I had to actually watch a YouTube video on it.

“I think it was owned by someone famous at the time.

“Is it in your DEA?”

Cllr Gallen affirmed that it was.

The main building of Galwally House was built in 1885 by John Martin of the building firm H & J Martin, a company that is still in existence.

The Galwally & Community Heritage Preservation Trust Limited details the history of the house on its website, which also saw the premises later used as an “RUC depot”.

The YouTube talk on the history of the house explains that it was last bought by Newry’s MJM Marine owner Brain McConville in 2011 with plans to develop a hotel, though this did not happen.

The talk adds that Galwally is now in use as a Masonic Hall with plans for the Provincial Grand Lodge to potentially purchase the house and lands for “£1.5m in October”.

The Trust states: “By the 1930s the hospital was the property of the UVF, a militia that had suffered heavy casualties during the First World War, when many of their number served as part of the 36th (Ulster) Division.

“By 1934 the hospital had fallen vacant, the remaining patients having been transferred to Craigavon hospital on the Holywood Road.

“However, with the commencement of the Second World War in 1939, the hospital came back into use.

“In 1970 a new wing was completed at Craigavon hospital and Galwally was closed when the remaining patients were transferred there.