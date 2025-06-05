Concerns raised by Lisburn Councillors over affordable housing ‘loophole’

A council is to “urgently” seek clarity over a potential affordable housing “loophole being exploited” in a Lagan Valley planning application.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was due to “sign and seal” an agreement for a controversial Quarterlands Road development of 17 homes in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

However, concerns were raised at the full council meeting with a planning chairperson suggesting “something stinks” about the potential for the “biggest” house on the site being bought under affordable co-ownership, but then flipped “the next day” for full ownership.

Planning Committee Chairman Alderman Martin Gregg said: “This unit is detailed in the planning report as one of the biggest sites on the development.

Alderman Martin Gregg has raised concerns about a planning application for social housing. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

"It is a two storey, with a lounge, hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen dining area, snug, utility room, four bedrooms, one with en-suite, family bathroom and a garage. Please tell me how this is going to fall under the affordable housing threshold.

“Is it possible for this house to be labelled as affordable housing and sold under the £210k threshold and yet it be a property that is worth £350k?

"How do we check this unit is being offered to the general public in a fair and equitable basis and not just the developers building a lovely big house and sell it, labelled as affordable housing….let’s say to someone on favourable terms.”

Objectors to the application on the Northern Ireland Planning Portal include local residents of the ‘Quarterlands Group’, as well as Assembly speaker Edwin Poots MLA and SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP. Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “Maybe it’s just my memory, but were we presented with this in committee with all of this detail when we approved this application? Because, if not, it does raise some very serious questions in my mind.

“I genuinely don’t believe there is something illegal going on here, but I think this is something that an awful lot of companies do. Morally I cannot support this.” A council director responded: “The units were not identified at the planning committee on which were affordable and which were not. “In respect of the fourth site, the dwelling is irrespective of size and must be offered as affordable. The council is allowed to take action should this not be the case and that is wholly enforceable.

“Initially the house would be sold to both the new property owner and the co-ownership…at the point of sale it is an affordable housing and policy is complied with. There is no other obligation if the property owner was to buy out the co-ownership at a future point.”

Alderman Gregg added: “Nothing I have heard has allayed my concerns over this site, to be honest I think something stinks here, I really do.

"There is nothing to stop someone from buying this £210k, going the next day and re-mortgaging, paying back the co-ownership and then they’ve got themselves a £350k house. “I think there could be something that the director needs to urgently look at within our policy to see if there is a loophole there that can be closed… as soon as possible." The proposal was unanimously approved with Mayor Kurtis Dickson withdrawing the agreement for further clarifications to be made.