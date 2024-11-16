Cookstown footpaths are 'in bad shape', says Sinn Fein representative

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 20:04 GMT
The condition of footpaths in Cookstown has been highlighted by a Mid Ulster councillor who feels they are not being properly reinstated by utility companies after being dug up.

Councillor John McNamee voiced his concern during a recent Environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The Sinn Féin representative for Cookstown DEA commented: “Just in relation to the public realm in Cookstown, I’ve given off about it a number of times, where utilities are going in there and they’re digging up paths and different ones, or they’re connecting electrics or whatever they’re doing, but there’s different parts in a bad state of repair.

Cllr John McNamee. Credit: Mid Ulster District CouncilCllr John McNamee. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council
Cllr John McNamee. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“There’s temporary fix in some of it and they’re following it up, but there’s still some of it in bad shape and I just ask that if we do take a look at it on a regular basis, to make sure that that sort of stuff is kept on top of, because we had a fancy public realm a few years ago and now it’s cut up on every road. That’s just not good enough.”

Head of Technical Services, Paddy Conlon said the matter would be investigated.

“We’ll do a wee survey of Cookstown, and see what can be done, or what’s within our remit. I know it is adopted again with Roads Service taking control of it, but we’ll see what we can do and what still is under contract,” he said.

