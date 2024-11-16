Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The condition of footpaths in Cookstown has been highlighted by a Mid Ulster councillor who feels they are not being properly reinstated by utility companies after being dug up.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor John McNamee voiced his concern during a recent Environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The Sinn Féin representative for Cookstown DEA commented: “Just in relation to the public realm in Cookstown, I’ve given off about it a number of times, where utilities are going in there and they’re digging up paths and different ones, or they’re connecting electrics or whatever they’re doing, but there’s different parts in a bad state of repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr John McNamee. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“There’s temporary fix in some of it and they’re following it up, but there’s still some of it in bad shape and I just ask that if we do take a look at it on a regular basis, to make sure that that sort of stuff is kept on top of, because we had a fancy public realm a few years ago and now it’s cut up on every road. That’s just not good enough.”

Head of Technical Services, Paddy Conlon said the matter would be investigated.

“We’ll do a wee survey of Cookstown, and see what can be done, or what’s within our remit. I know it is adopted again with Roads Service taking control of it, but we’ll see what we can do and what still is under contract,” he said.