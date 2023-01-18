The start of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Couch to 5k programme has been postponed as a result of the current weather conditions.

The ABC council-run Couch to 5k programme was due to start on Monday, January 16.

Designed to give those interested in taking up running the support and guidance they need to train up to the 5k distance, the council-run programme was due to start on Monday, January 16 and is being run from three locations for eight weeks.

The three locations of the programme are the Mall in Armagh which will see sessions take place every Monday and Wednesday from 7pm to 7:45pm, Dromore Community Centre every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30pm to 7:15pm and Portadown People’s Park every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:45pm to 7:30pm.

Advertisement

At a meeting of the council’s leisure and community services committee on Monday, January 16 members received an update from sports development manager, Gillian Dewart who explained the programme has been postponed for a week as a result of the frosty weather.

Advertisement