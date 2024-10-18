Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland council and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have failed to bridge the gap over who is responsible for the repair of a “dangerous” Lagan footbridge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was recently asked by an elected representative to look into the safety matter due to the “shocking state” of the Lagan Valley Regional Park public infrastructure.

The authority told the chamber earlier this month that it was looking into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the council meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked DfI if it was responsible for the bridge.

Concerns raised over the condition of the Blue Bridge in Lisburn. Pic credit: LDR

A DfI response read: “Officials have advised this is a LCCC owned bridge.”

Known locally as the ‘Blue Bridge’, the walkway is a part of the Lagan Valley Regional Park and links Co Down and Co Antrim. But it is in a state of disrepair with the waters muddied over its ownership and therefore who has responsibility for maintaining it. The LDRS put the DfI response to the council.

A LCCC spokesperson said: ”The council did not construct the Blue Bridge and has no responsibility for its maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bridge is a part of a wider infrastructure piece that includes pedestrian access over the Lagan that is managed by a number of government agencies, including DfI rivers and the Department for Communities.

“Officers continue to engage with the relevant government partners to establish ownership of the bridge and responsibility for its upkeep.”

The ongoing dispute between the government bodies has left local people frustrated over a “dangerous eyesore”.

Lisburn North independent councillor Gary Hynds said: “Not for the first time, there is a frustrating dispute going on over ownership and responsibility in connection to the River Lagan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“DfI are saying this bridge is the responsibility of the council, the council are saying it’s DfI and other agencies responsible.

“All the residents and I are concerned with is getting this situation fixed to ensure safety, and to turn a dangerous eyesore into something safe and respectable for the people of our community. At the moment it is in a shocking state.

“I will continue to pursue this matter until it is sorted one way or another.”