Council could be forced to bin it new multi-million pound kerbside collection policy

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) may have to hit the brakes on a controversial new bins policy amid concerns it could clash with Stormont waste policy.

Following a recent public equality consultation and a clarification from DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) on a “legislative position” to segregate waste, the local authority noted its wish to delay the roll out of its kerbside collection plan.

The new bin policy, agreed behind closed doors in January, would have seen the increase of co-mingled recycling bin size and a decrease in the capacity of household waste bins. Concerns over the plans were raised by disability and elderly charities.

A report by the acting head of waste management was brought to LCCC’s environment committee showing correspondence between the council’s CEO and DAERA’s permanent secretary.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council may have to bin their proposed kerbside collection policy, Pic credit: LCCC

The officer said: “With a possibility that a Minister may adopt a position that differs from this council’s agreed position from January post consultation, it is proposed that roll out of the proposed kerbside collection model be postponed pending this clarification. “

The recommendation was accepted by elected members of the committee.

LCCC chief executive David Burns, writing to DAERA said: “We are broadly supportive of the principle of a consistent set of core dry recyclables that must be collected by all councils, but feel councils should be able to decide how to best to collect these materials.

“We have identified a co-mingled collection for dry recyclables as being the preference in Lisburn Castlereagh.

“Any change to kerbside collection services will come at a significant cost and council does not wish to incur any nugatory expenditure by implementing a collection profile that needs to adapt if Government in Northern Ireland requires a greater level of segregation of dry recycling.

“I am therefore seeking clarification on the likely direction of travel in a Northern Ireland context to help inform our decision making and implementation time-scales.

“Without this clarity, I do not foresee the council committing to any kerbside collection investment in the short term, which in turn will impact on the opportunity for improved recycling rates in this council area.” The Stormont department has now outlined to LCCC that councils who are not as “effective” in their recycling and waste management could lose out on government payments.

Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary of DAERA responding to LCCC, said: “Turning to the legislative position, as you know the law requires councils, when making arrangements for the collection of waste paper, metal, plastic or glass, to ensure that those arrangements are by way of separate collection.

“I understand that, prior to 2020, Section 21 of the Waste Regulations (NI) 2011 allowed for co-mingling as an acceptable form of separate collection.“However, it is important to note that this section was revoked in December 2020.

“The onus is now on councils to undertake what is known as the ‘Technically, Environmentally and Economically Practicable (TEEP)’ test to determine if any exemptions apply to the standards for collections as set out in the regulations.”