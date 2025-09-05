Council director suggests that memorial benches could be removed to make space for more burial plots

Memorial benches at a Lisburn cemetery could be removed to free up space for more burials.

The controversial move has been mooted just days after the family of a local Liverpool fan said it would be “heart breaking” if their son’s memorial bench was taken away from them.

The emotive policy brought local concern after council CEO David Burns warned families that memorial benches not maintained will be “removed”.

And now a Lisburn and Castlereagh environment director has doubled down on a policy in a bid to find more burial plots.

A local family have raised concerns about the potential removal of memorial benches at Blaris Cemetery, as a council official says the space could be used for burial plots. Pictured are Alison Fleming and her grandson Jack. Pic credit: LDRS

Lisburn North Alliance councillor, Nicola Parker said: “I have concerns over the replacement of memorial benches at Blaris cemetery and I think we should be considering as a council to fund the replacement of benches that can’t be repaired by families due to cost. We can’t be removing benches just to leave four empty stumps.”

Lisburn North SDLP councillor, Pat Catney added: “I think it would be beneficial if we made a visit to the cemetery to take a look at the problems raised. There is great sensitivity around it and we need to be better informed of what is actually going on.”

Liverpool fan Robert ‘Robbie’ Fleming’s death in 2018 sparked an outpouring of support for his family with football legend Steven Gerrard getting in touch to console his distraught son Jack. Following the CEO’s remarks on bench removals, Robert’s mum Alison recently spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) saying: “To think that my son’s bench could be taken away from his us would just be heart breaking, to take it from his son, would be like ripping his heart out.” Independent councillor, Gary Hynds had previously brought forward a motion to move the Fleming family’s memorial bench from Roselawn to Blairs. “I was previously left disappointed from the response of council (CEO David Burns) that memorial benches not maintained would be removed,” he said. “It was just last year we approved my motion to move Robbie Fleming’s bench to Blaris. This all needs to be handled sensitively.”

Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird added: “I understand this is a very emotive subject for obvious reasons. But we could be creating a future problem on who decides on which families will have their benches replaced or not.

“Let’s be honest, none of us are going to be around forever, so we need to look at this policy very carefully.”

LCCC director of environment responded: “This is a cross departmental matter, it is not that I wish to shirk responsibility. We need to have a sensible conversation with families on health and safety issues around memorial benches. “There is also the matter of needing more burial spaces in Blaris… and the benches not being maintained need to form part of that conversation. If they are not replaced they could be used as grave plots. But, I do not want to see any policy on plots being seen as being disrespectful to families by the council.” She added: “This will require a joint committee meeting. I would be hesitant to make any decisions if it is not actually within this committee’s remit, however, we will consider a site meeting at Blaris cemetery.”