Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Council elections 2023: Alliance fielding 10 candidates in Mid and East Antrim

The Alliance Party has announced it is fielding 10 candidates in next month’s election for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

Six of the party’s seven sitting members will be joined by four people standing in the area for the first time.

Speaking after nomination papers were lodged in Ballymena for the May 18 poll, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “This is the largest number of council candidates the Alliance Party has run in Mid and East Antrim, and comes on the back of the success at the Assembly election last May, where two MLAs were elected for East Antrim and, for the very first time, an MLA in North Antrim.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has not been without its difficulties, and has been further let down by tribal politics. By electing more Alliance councillors, we want to enhance the stability our current seven Alliance Councillors, have brought to local democracy during the past four years.

Most Popular
Mid and East Antrim Alliance candidates handed in their nominations papers at council's Ballymena headquarters.Mid and East Antrim Alliance candidates handed in their nominations papers at council's Ballymena headquarters.
Mid and East Antrim Alliance candidates handed in their nominations papers at council's Ballymena headquarters.

“In the current, and last year of the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council mandate, council has been led by an outstanding Alliance Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams. His tremendous leadership has brought operational transformation which has steadied the ship delivering stability to the council from some of its more difficult recent past.”

Alderman Williams said: “To those contemplating not voting, only by voting will you influence the outcome . Alliance gives you the opportunity to vote for a team of hard working and committed councillors.”

Read More
NI council elections 2023: Just days left to appy for a postal or proxy vote

The candidates are: (Knockagh) Noel Williams, Aaron Skinner; (Ballymena) John Hyland; (Carrick Castle) Lauren Gray; (Coast Road) Gerardine Mulvenna, Niamh Spurle; (Braid) Chelsea Harwood; (Larne Lough) Maeve Donnelly, Robert Logan; (Bannside) Jack Gibson.

Related topics:Ballymena