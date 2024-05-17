Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland council is to set to sign off on a new tender contract policy amid concerns over transparency in how ratepayers money is spent.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee has approved a new approach to the awarding of ‘Single Tender Actions’ (STA).

Also known as Direct Award Contracts (DAC), these are low level tenders agreed between the council and a contractor without any need for a competition between other companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downshire East councillor Uel Mackin said: “On this report, the background information states that the NI Audit Office (NIAO) has highlighted that STAs should be used less frequently and have additional controls.“Can you tell me, what are they and what impact will this new policy have?”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council committee has approved a new policy on non-competitive contracts being awarded over concern of transparency on ratepayers money. Pic credit: Jessica Black

The new governance regime for STAs is being recommended by the council to come into force when a threshold of £3k has been met on the cost of the contract.

The LCCC chamber was provided with an example of an STA being when the council needs to buy “software or a licence” as a one off purchase.

A council officer responded: “For the purposes of transparency and probity the draft policy makes provision for the annual publication of a register of STAs and a register for contract extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The associated guidance notes creates checks and balances in order to prevent inappropriate awarding of contacts and by default discriminatory behaviour.”

The officer added: “The policy could provide increased value for money….to be more open and transparent. We are looking to do better, but there is no silver bullet.”