Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has generated a working group of councillors to plan its budget for the 80th D-Day commemorations from council reserves.

The working group is to be set up to provide similar council planning to that of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral, as well as the coronation of King Charles III.

The chamber was told that the projected council budget for the D-Day commemorations has not been included in the 2024/25 estimates and is due to come from the local authority’s reserves, once approved by the corporate committee.

However, the Local Democracy Service understands an invite from the UK’s Pageantmaster, Bruno Peek has been with the council since July 2023.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council prepares for D Day anniversary celebrations. Picture: Jessica Black.

A council officer, said: “An official guide has been developed for those organisations wishing to take part.

“This guide provides a range of suggestions from events and activities to mark this anniversary including involvement from schools with an educational and historical focus to recognition for related charities and other notable groups who contributed to such a momentous time in history.

“The main event is the beacon lighting that will take place at 9.15pm on June 6, 2024 across the UK and beyond.

“In order to progress an appropriate programme of events, a cross party working group is proposed.”

Councils across the UK will unify the commemorations by lighting beacons at the same time as well as generating individual programmes of events locally.