Council headquarters light up forgotten despite Lisburn hosting Twelfth celebrations

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:18 BST

A council’s new illumination policy has been criticised for not including the Twelfth celebrations despite St Patrick’s Day being listed as an annual light up.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee has been presented with a report on successful applications from charities and community groups to illuminate its civic centre through 2025.

The chamber heard 44 valid requests had been made and 10 annual light ups already agreed, making a total of 54 times the council’s HQ at Lagan Valley Island (LVI) will be lit up in 2025.

Raising concerns, however, Downshire West DUP Alderman, Allan Ewart said: “I have looked through the illumination list, I don’t see any illumination for the 12th of July. Is there any reason it is not on it? I would propose we put it on.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agree to light up Lagan Valley headquarters for the Twelfth. Pic credit: NIWDLisburn and Castlereagh City Council agree to light up Lagan Valley headquarters for the Twelfth. Pic credit: NIWD
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agree to light up Lagan Valley headquarters for the Twelfth. Pic credit: NIWD

A council officer told the chamber there had been no representation to propose LVI being illuminated for the Twelfth. Groups were previously required to apply for an illumination throughout the year as their particular day of support drew close.

The new council policy, approved in October, provides the local authority with a full year of illumination dates to be approved at the corporate committee at the same time.

Killultagh DUP Councillor Thomas Beckett added: “I am glad Alderman Ewart has brought this up, for the Twelfth is in Lisburn in 2025. There will be about 20,000 to 25,000 people in Lisburn.

Belfast City Council was lit up last year and the year before and it is not even a unionist controlled or majority chamber.”

On a visual note, UUP committee chairperson, Nicholas Trimble added: “There could be one slight difficulty and that is sunset will be around 9.52pm on that date, so not much of the illumination would be seen. Though I am being a little facetious.”

Putting forward an agreed proposal, Lisburn South Alliance Alderman, Amanda Grehan said: “Shouldn’t the Twelfth be one of our statutory illumination events? I can’t see what else would be happening in Northern Ireland in July. It should be included as an annual illumination, like St Paddy’s Day.”

Two other illuminations were already agreed in July including; Mesothelioma UK (cancer charity July 4) and Pride (LGBTQIA+ community- date to be confirmed).

A proposal to designate July 12th as an annual illumination date was approved.

