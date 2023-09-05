Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Council raises Red Ensign Flag in Lisburn and Castlereagh in respect of Merchant Navy Day

Ahead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

‘Fly the Red Ensign’ is an annual campaign run by The Seafarers’ Charity to honour the men and women who kept the UK afloat during both World Wars as well as celebrate modern-day merchant seafarers.

The national day harks back to 1939, with September 3 designated as Merchant Navy Day, in commemoration of the 128 passengers and crew of the British merchant vessel SS Athenia which was torpedoed just a few hours after war was declared on Germany in 1939.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, welcomed guests and said: “The contribution that seafarers – both past and present – have made to our lives is profound. I’m proud to play a part in recognising this day by flying the Red Ensign.

Most Popular
Ahead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect. The Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie, the Mayor’s Chaplain Mr Danny Roberts, Chief Executive of LCCC David Burns, Elected Members, LCCC Directors and Lagan Valley MLAs as well as members of the Lisburn Sea Cadets. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilAhead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect. The Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie, the Mayor’s Chaplain Mr Danny Roberts, Chief Executive of LCCC David Burns, Elected Members, LCCC Directors and Lagan Valley MLAs as well as members of the Lisburn Sea Cadets. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Ahead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect. The Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie, the Mayor’s Chaplain Mr Danny Roberts, Chief Executive of LCCC David Burns, Elected Members, LCCC Directors and Lagan Valley MLAs as well as members of the Lisburn Sea Cadets. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"Seafarers of the Merchant Navy are often unsung, so it’s fitting that this annual day causes us to pause and consider their courage and sacrifice, both in conflict and during peacetime.

Read More
Green light given for multi-million pound developments at Moira and Dundonald

"Today, there are approximately 80,000 men and women currently working at sea.

"They continue to bring in over 90% of our imports, keeping our shops, chemists, and supermarkets supplied.”

The Mayor was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie, the Mayor’s Chaplain Mr Danny Roberts, Chief Executive of LCCC David Burns, Elected Members, LCCC Directors and Lagan Valley MLAs as well as members of the Lisburn Sea Cadets.

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City CouncilCastlereaghBritain