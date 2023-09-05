Council raises Red Ensign Flag in Lisburn and Castlereagh in respect of Merchant Navy Day

Ahead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Fly the Red Ensign’ is an annual campaign run by The Seafarers’ Charity to honour the men and women who kept the UK afloat during both World Wars as well as celebrate modern-day merchant seafarers.

The national day harks back to 1939, with September 3 designated as Merchant Navy Day, in commemoration of the 128 passengers and crew of the British merchant vessel SS Athenia which was torpedoed just a few hours after war was declared on Germany in 1939.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, welcomed guests and said: “The contribution that seafarers – both past and present – have made to our lives is profound. I’m proud to play a part in recognising this day by flying the Red Ensign.

Ahead of Merchant Navy Day on Sunday September 3 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council raised the Red Ensign Flag, the official flag of Britain's Merchant Navy, as a mark of respect. The Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie, the Mayor’s Chaplain Mr Danny Roberts, Chief Executive of LCCC David Burns, Elected Members, LCCC Directors and Lagan Valley MLAs as well as members of the Lisburn Sea Cadets. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"Seafarers of the Merchant Navy are often unsung, so it’s fitting that this annual day causes us to pause and consider their courage and sacrifice, both in conflict and during peacetime.

"Today, there are approximately 80,000 men and women currently working at sea.

"They continue to bring in over 90% of our imports, keeping our shops, chemists, and supermarkets supplied.”

Advertisement

Advertisement