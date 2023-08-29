Council to consider LGBTQ+ participation after being criticized for having no events

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to consider participating in LGBTQ+ events following criticism of a lack of diversity support in its district.

A diversity project was reported by a council officer to have collapsed earlier this year, due to a “lack of interest” in applications for a £20k funding pot. Castlereagh South Sinn Fein Councillor, Daniel Bassett putting forward a motion, said: “This motion recognises the significance of inclusivity and diversity within our community.

“This motion seeks to demonstrate our council’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all residents, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Councillor Daniel Bassett. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“We propose LCCC actively participates in local Pride events to demonstrate the council’s visible support for the LGBTQ+ community and identifies areas to display LGBTQ+ Pride symbols in appropriate public spaces.

“We seek to collaborate with local LGBTQ+ organisation and community groups to better comprehend their needs and explore joint projects that celebrate diversity and inclusivity.”