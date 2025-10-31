Council to lobby government minister and health agencies to rescue a suicide prevention charity from closure this Christmas

A council is to lobby the Health Minister over a lack of funding causing the shut down of an “essential” suicide and self-harm prevention charity this Christmas.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) agreed to raise concerns over the closure of Emerge Counselling Services.

The Lisburn based group failed to gain funds from the council but then became the chosen charity of former LCCC Mayor Kurtis Dickson when he took office.

In an online video from Emerge, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the charity CEO Samantha Evans, says: “This is a video I wished I never had to make, but unfortunately we have to call it a day.

Emerge CEO Samantha Evans has said the charity can no longer afford to operate. Pic credit: LDRS

“We will be closing our doors on Monday 22 December and unfortunately, we won’t be reopening in 2026.

“There are a few reasons for this. My team is absolutely fantastic in what they do, with over 70 volunteers now and we on average 150 clients per week. We cannot financially sustain it any further.

“We have been open for almost seven year and throughout this time. I have been battling with this triangle system where we have the PHA, the Government and the Health Trust, and you are just passed about from one to the other, nobody wants to take the financial responsibility for mental health in this country.”

She adds: "We are a registered charity and we have given our souls for the clients that we see on a daily and weekly basis.

“But, to be kept at this level financially with the amount of footfall we have and no management positions being able to be funded, we just cannot continue to carry on.”

According to its website, Emerge provides its services to ages from five to 95, with the organisation created “due to a surge of suicides and the loss of a much loved family member”.

In 2024, the charity was denied community funding by LCCC due to being “ineligible” for the grants.

The Lisburn service, which helped people from across Northern Ireland is now listed as “dissolved” from April 2025.

However, Councillors on LCCC have now unanimously agreed to make a plea for funding to Minister of Health Mike Nesbitt (UUP), the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, and the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Bringing forward a proposal to the Lagan Valley chamber, Lisburn South DUP Alderman, Paul Porter said: “I have raised the shocking news of the closure of Emerge Counselling Service at the end of this year with the council.

“Emerge has provided life-changing support to countless people across our community.

“Its closure will leave a huge gap in mental health provision, a gap our health system simply cannot afford.

“Even at this late stage, I truly hope that urgent funding can be found to sustain this essential service for those who need it most.

“I also asked the council to write to Emerge Counselling Service to thank its dedicated volunteers and staff for all the care and support they have given to people and families across our city.”