Council to work with Stormont to clean up the Lagan and bring back water tourism

Abandoned scooters and a dumped car could be pulled out of the River Lagan under a council plan to clean up of the “appalling” waterway and turn it into a tourist attraction featuring “little boat tours”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has agreed to “work in conjunction” with Stormont agencies to remove dumped materials from the river after their “dangers” were highlighted.

Councillor are advocating for an ambitious return of cruise tourism on the river, which flows past the local authority headquarters.

Councillor Uel Mackin said: “Sadly, it has been drawn to my attention by some of the residents who live nearby, about the state of the canal and the river beyond the bridge. I took a walk along it last week to see the extent of what they were talking about.

A car in the River Lagan is just one piece of debris that needs cleaned up according to Lisburn councillors. Pic credit: LDRS

“Between here (LVI) and the Blue Bridge, there is a red car. There are also at least three scooters, and what looks like to be the remains of a bicycle. There are also at least 12 high level security barriers. “It is a danger to anybody that wants to venture into the water and we did have canoeists and the sea cadets at a time would use that stretch of water. There are people who come in on the jetty towards the Union Bridge and sail down there. So, it is used. With the stuff that is in there, it is a danger.

“So, I would propose that we write to the agency that is responsible to work in conjunction with our own directorates, leisure, regeneration, and environment to see some movement on this to make a place of potential beauty into something worthwhile.

“There are councils right across the country and these islands who would give their arm and leg for a facility like we have here. And yet it is being abused and nobody seems to be taking responsibility for it.”

The proposal gained support, with a suggestion to bring the tourism element of the river back to the council area.

Councillors have called for a clean up of the River Lagan which runs past the council headquarters. Pic credit: Jessica Black

Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “Whenever this building was first built in 2001, we had a little boat outside and we had tours and the place was buzzing.

“There are various groups who ask about having some facilities here on the water.

"I think this proposal is really worthwhile and let’s see if we could get more activities with the likes of little boat tours and the like on the Lagan and around the area.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig added: “It is absolutely appalling. The River Lagan runs the entire length of this council almost. And it is one of the great resources that we actually have in this council area. “The appalling thing is, there are still those people out there who unfortunately abuse that wonderful facility that we have. It is regrettable that these things have occurred. Who in their right mind puts a car in the river? Given the price of scrap metal these days, that is an act of sheer madness.

“I do get the distinct impression that there are two agencies out there who are just playing this off each other, to avoid responsibility for this very serious issue. Somebody needs to take a hold of this situation and get it sorted out.”