Vulnerable people have been given a public toilet pledge by a Lisburn councillor following a ‘dissatisfied’ survey reaction.

Alderman Paul Porter has called on the Council to identify buildings that can be converted into public toilets.

The move comes after a report to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council environmental services committee warned of negative economic effects from not having public toilet awareness or provision.

A plan for new signage and online mapping has now been brought before members in an effort to raise public awareness of the ten council and four non-council toilets in Lisburn city centre.

A survey carried out by the council revealed “64% of respondents still being dissatisfied” by the public toilet provision even after being shown the online map.

Reacting to the news, DUP Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter said: “It was only when I was suffering from kidney stones and had surgery for a stent, that I became aware of the need to know where the public toilets are in the city. Sadly, we as a council we have taken our eye off the ball.

“I’m a councillor, who has lived in Lisburn all my life and I did not know where the public toilets were. There is credit to be given to the council officials for the new signage and online mapping, but we can improve.

“Also, not all people can use Google to find a toilet, especially when in great need. If we are going to put signs up for toilets we need to make sure the public know they are open.

“Try walking a mile to the toilet to find out it is closed. This might seem benign for some, but there has been a great amount of people who have been talking to me about this issue.

“We need to look to see if we can convert any of the buildings we have already in to public toilets. We are only at the start of this process. We as a council can provide and not just rely on hotels and other businesses.

