Councillor calls for recycling centre in Dundonald as frustrated residents raise concerns about fly tipping

A Castlereagh councillor calling for Dundonald to get its own recycling centre since 2023 has been told a feasibility study on the plan is “part of a long list of studies”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was told that the feasibility report initiated some two years ago is still on a council’s to-do list.

Currently LCCC provides three household recycling centres (HRC) in the district at The Cutts Derriaghy, Drumlough Hillsborough, and Carryduff’ for a population of almost 130,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Castlereagh residents are having to travel up to 10 miles to a Co Down council centre as the closest facility available to them, with a lack of ‘Bring Bank’ bins leading to fly-tipping in the area. Alderman Sharon Skillen said: “Back in June 2023, I had asked for a paper back in regards to location and costing for a HRC in Dundonald.

Dundonald residents are calling for a recycling centre in the area similar to the one already operating at the The Cutts in Derriaghy. Pic credit: Google

“In regards to that, can we get a time-scale for a feasibility study.

“After dog fouling, this is a question I get the most and my answer for the last six months has been that there is a feasibility study, so I would like to go back to people and tell them we have a time-scale, even if it is on the long finger.

“Also, with the work at Dundonald Ice Bowl, the council had to relocate the bring bank facility at the underpass for safety and it hasn’t been relocated yet, but there have been locations looked at. People are in contact about where they can bring their waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot can’t get up to Carryduff and they are not allowed to use Ards and North Down, so there is a real frustration. Stuff is now just being dumped on a weekly basis.”

Castlereagh ratepayers demanding access to their own HRC had previously been informed they could be forced to pay extra to dump waste in a neighbouring council facility.

Meanwhile, in November 2024, the Lagan Valley Island chamber was told the LCCC was seeking legal advice on Belfast constituents of the Collin DEA (district electoral area) using The Cutts HRC.

Council CEO David Burns responded: “In regards to the feasibility study it is part of a long list of studies that have been programmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we are looking at Carryduff HRC. We will come back to you with a time-scale in due course.”

The Dundonald Ice Bowl is undergoing a £64m redevelopment.

Recycling standalone bins, called ‘Bring Banks’, were located at the site for the collection of unwanted items.

In LCCC there is a network of over 35 Bring Banks across the council area.

They can be used to recycle a variety of materials such as: paper, glass, cans and textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Regeneration and Growth, Donal Rogan added: “It has been discussed this week in terms of putting it on our construction services work programme.

“I understand there has been a site agreed for the bring bank site.

“I don’t want to be misquoted, so like the CEO says, we will come back to you and outline that. I understand that the works are imminent.”