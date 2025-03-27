Councillor calls for urgent action to save Hilden Mill from demolition

A call for “urgent” action to save a world famous Lisburn heritage site from demolition has been made by Councillor Gary Hynds.

Since it was abandoned in 2006, Hilden Mill has been subjected to numerous arson and vandalism attacks causing its listed buildings to deteriorate further.

A local councillor is seeking a public takeover of the site despite current owners, PJK Developments, telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) demolition is key or investment in Hilden Mill will go “down the drain”.

Councillor Gary Hynds, in a motion at Lisburn City and Castlereagh District Council said: “We acknowledge the recent proposal by PJK Developments to demolish most of the listed structures, a move that, while driven by economic considerations, risks permanent loss of heritage if not balanced with preservation efforts or decisive public intervention.

Councillor Gary Hynds has called for action to save the Hilden Mill from demolition. Pic credit: LDRS

“Therefore, this council resolves to declare its commitment to protecting Hilden Mill’s historical and architectural integrity, ensuring that any development or ownership transition preserves key elements of the site, and their cultural context, for future generations.

“This council believes that Hilden Mill’s preservation is not only a duty to our past but an opportunity to enrich our future.

"We call for urgent action whether through partnership with private developers or proactive public takeover to prevent a ‘legacy of decay’ and to transform this world-famous site into a source of pride, economic benefit, and community vitality.”

The chamber also heard a request for the site to have robust security measures put in place including fencing and CCTV due to concerns over future vandalism and public safety.

Lisburn's Hilden Mill after a fire ripped through the complex. The owners of the site have applied to demolish the buildings. Pic credit: PSNI

The application for consent from PJK Developments on the NI Planning Portal states a request for: “Demolition of listed Mill Buildings with part retention of Buildings 2a and 2c adjacent to Mill Street.”

Hilden Mill is a Grade B+ listed thread mill in Lisburn, located next to the River Lagan which once powered the mill’s waterwheel. The site is of national, historic interest due to its connection with the Barbour Family in the 19th century.

William Barbour & Sons went on to become world’s leading linen manufacturers employing thousands of people and exported its products all over the globe.

Objections to the demolition plans, on the NI Planning Portal, have come from ‘SAVE Britain’s Heritage’, an independent charity with a remit that extends to the whole of the UK.

Its letter reads: “We object to the Listed Building Consent application for the demolition of listed mill buildings…on the grounds that the proposal involves the unjustified demolition of a designated heritage asset.

“The proposal fails to comply with national and local policy for preserving Lisburn and Castlereagh’s historic environment and we therefore call on the local planning authority to refuse the application.

“We strongly object to this proposal on the grounds that it would constitute the unjustified demolition of a designated heritage asset.”

The LDRS understands that the demolition plans would mean the main entrance building, which has the foundation date of Hilden Mill would be kept.

The Historic Environment Division (HED) within the Department for Communities (DfC) is the government lead on the historic environment of Northern Ireland.

On the NI Planning Portal it states: “HED has considered the impacts of the proposal on the listed buildings and on the basis of the information provided, advises that we consider the proposal, as presented, shall have an adverse impact on the listed building.”

Agent for PDK Developments, James McBride spoke to the LDRS following a meeting with his client and declared the current site a “danger to life and limb”.

He said: “People such as environmentalists, historical supporters etc can object as much as they want, but the buildings have no potential use whatsoever and are a major liability to the site, constituting both a danger to life and limb, but also utterly impossible financially to make any future use of.

“We have had engineers, surveyors and architects looking at the buildings over the years and the universal opinion is that none of the buildings are capable of economic beneficial use.

“PJK are in our opinion engaging, as much as we possibly can, in a partnership with the council or the public, in respect of the two buildings, which the Listed Building Consent Application has excluded and which we propose to retain. This would leave a valuable representation of what had been on the site and we would look to help towards their refurbishment.”

He added: “If a significant, local community organisation can demonstrate that they can restore the buildings into a full useable condition, within say three years, then we would definitely consider a transfer/sale of the listed buildings, with a suitable planning permission being granted for the development of the remaining land, which has no affect on the listed buildings.

“We have been trying to do something and get some support from the council for this site for well over five years. We have spent tens of thousands if not £100,000 on various surveys with a view to making a planning application, but none was made because it was obvious, that because of the objection to demolishing the buildings it would be refused and all the money spent would be ‘down the drain’.

“If we cannot resolve this situation, as far as I can see, the future will simply be that the buildings themselves will be secured as best we can and left to deteriorate even further and be a bigger danger because, as it is impossible to stop people breaking in.

“Finally I would like to stress that in my meeting with some councillors and community representatives a couple of months ago when I was over in Lisburn, and in emails which I have sent to interested parties since, I have confirmed that I personally will be more than happy to attend a planning committee meeting or a full council meeting to explain the situation and various implications of doing nothing in respect of the future of the site.”