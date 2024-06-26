Councillor casts doubt on claim that Hillsborough promotion campaign reached 15.5m people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Alliance councillor has cast doubt over a 15.5m audience for a Co Down village promotional campaign.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) regeneration committee was provided with a report on its media reach.

The local authority has been promoting ‘Royal Hillsborough Historic Moira’ (RHHM) for the last two years with elected reps approving a continued advertising project.

A council officer said: “The programme has 47 local tourism and hospitality businesses signed up to the tourism project across the two Co Down villages.

“Overall reach has been in excess of 15.5m.”

However, Castlereagh East Alliance Councillor Martin Gregg said: “I can see in the report that it’s claimed by council that one article reached 1.88m people, which I very much doubt.

“The figures seems ambitious.