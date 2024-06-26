Councillor casts doubt on claim that Hillsborough promotion campaign reached 15.5m people

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
An Alliance councillor has cast doubt over a 15.5m audience for a Co Down village promotional campaign.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) regeneration committee was provided with a report on its media reach.

The local authority has been promoting ‘Royal Hillsborough Historic Moira’ (RHHM) for the last two years with elected reps approving a continued advertising project.

A council officer said: “The programme has 47 local tourism and hospitality businesses signed up to the tourism project across the two Co Down villages.

Royal Hillsborough funding and plans were announced by LCCC elected members March 2023. A new report on media reach of the promotion campaign for the village has been met with scepticism by a local councillor. Pic credit: Darren KiddRoyal Hillsborough funding and plans were announced by LCCC elected members March 2023. A new report on media reach of the promotion campaign for the village has been met with scepticism by a local councillor. Pic credit: Darren Kidd
Royal Hillsborough funding and plans were announced by LCCC elected members March 2023. A new report on media reach of the promotion campaign for the village has been met with scepticism by a local councillor. Pic credit: Darren Kidd

“Overall reach has been in excess of 15.5m.”

However, Castlereagh East Alliance Councillor Martin Gregg said: “I can see in the report that it’s claimed by council that one article reached 1.88m people, which I very much doubt.

“The figures seems ambitious.

“I’m aware the council can’t control the headlines that are made in the media. “However, I am happy to secure more funding through grant aid for a further 2024/25 programme, but not happy to give officers carte blanche.”

