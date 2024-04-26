Councillor criticises Moira park and ride potential call in as ‘ridiculous’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off on the Moira train station north site development on March 4 following legal advice being taken over any need to upgrade the connecting A26 junction.

The Regional Planning Governance and Legislation Group within DfI has now advised a ‘holding direction’ which prevents planning approval going forward at this time.

Downshire West Alderman, Allan Ewart said: “For a number of months we have been trying to get a park and ride in Moira and I am now led to believe that DfI may be calling that in.

“The residents of Moira have been waiting that long for the park and ride, when they hear about this they will not be best pleased. What is the reason for this?”

Director of regeneration and growth, Donal Rogan responded: “We’ve got a notification to stay the issuing of the decision notice until DfI consider it.

“DfI articulate that they wish to have an opportunity to review it, they are not specific on the actual concerns.

“Once DfI have given consideration to that, they may then call it in for review.

“It is a matter we have raised with DfI ourselves, given that the applicant and the consultees and the issues that arose in the planning committee were all DfI related."

Lisburn North SDLP councillor Pat Catney added: “Our planning committee spent two sessions on that and quite a long time and it was debated extensively with a site visit as well.

“I just think along with Alderman Ewart, that it is absolutely ridiculous that the department call this in for a park and ride, which we have been campaigning for here for as long as I can remember.