A £10k consultation carried out on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council ahead of the development of a pitch strategy was criticised at a meeting on Monday evening.

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch reported that 13 of 43 clubs responded to a survey and GAA clubs said they did not receive it at all.

Cllr Lynch said there was no contact with schools and there were no details of participation by females or disabled people.

“Antrim GAA says there is a major lack of council GAA pitches in the area. Clubs feel excluded from services,” commented Cllr Lynch.

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey

“Overall the report is not forward thinking. l have serious concerns about its feasibility.”

She proposed an amendment the council engages with all sports clubs and bodies in the area to ensure that everybody’s needs are addressed.

Seconding the proposal, Airport SDLP Alderman Thomas Burns suggested council staff would have done “a better job as they would have known the local clubs and would have contacted the local clubs”.

Recovery Plan

The local government authority approved the development of a pitch strategy in June 2021 in line with its Recovery Plan.

A director told the meeting consultations took place with clubs, governing bodies and council officers.

Antrim Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly commented: “I would have to take exception around council’s support of GAA clubs.”

He contended that a “significant number” of GAA clubs use council facilities.

“I think we are being as supportive to GAA as other sports. We are very inclusive,” he stated.

He went on to say he believes Antrim and Newtownabbey is the only council in Northern Ireland that has a marked out American football pitch.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM said: “I have been booking pitches for years. I took part in this consultation as a club user. I struggle to see how any of our users did not receive this email.”

World Class

He also noted clubs from outside the borough are travelling to Antrim to use facilities which he described as “world class”.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue stated: “The biggest concern was the uptake of people responding to the consultation regardless of background. There just seemed to be a very low uptake.”

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Montgomery said: “I am not going to politicise sport. The report did what it was designed to do. It addressed the issue. If there are some clubs which can’t be bothered to respond that is their issue. I will not be supporting the amendment.”

Cllr Lynch replied: “It is simply that I feel the actual assessment did not get enough engagement to make it a sound document going forward.”

She went on to say she would support approval of the document but to add that council develops a wider sports pitch and sports strategy in collaboration with relevant sporting bodies to “make it a fit for purpose” strategy for playing fields.

Cllr Lynch’s amendment was defeated by 10 votes in favour and 27 against.

