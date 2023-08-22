Councillor is 'honoured' to become first Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor of the city and looks forward to a busy year ahead

The first ever Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Gary McCleave, is settling into his historic role and has been enjoying getting out into the communities to meet local people.

Mr McCleave, who is married with two sons and a daughter, became the first Sinn Fein representative to hold the prestigious position on the council and it is being seen as proof that the city has moved on from the days when councillors in the party called it a ‘cold house for Catholics’ to become a more inclusive place for everyone.

The Killultagh councillor took up the role at the council AGM in June following the local government elections in May, which saw Sinn Fein councillors Daniel Bassett, Paul Burke, and Ryan Carlin also elected to represent the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Mr McCleave is Deputy Mayor to the DUP’s Andrew Gowan, and the Sinn Fein representative is confident the two, who are both very much focussed on helping local communities, can work together for the benefit of the city.

Lisburn's new Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor Councillor Gary McCleave. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"I was always involved in politics from a young age,” explained Mr McCleave, who is originally from Twinbrook but now lives in Glenavy.

"I was involved with Sinn Fein youth and it was mainly to do with community focussed stuff. The Sinn Fein branch in Glenavy would have done a lot of community work.

"I did a lot of work in Glenavy on community issues like road safety, anti-social behaviour and soon became a community representative in that area. There were a lot of rural issues that came up.”

Whilst Mr McCleave loved working in the local community he never dreamt of running for election but he decided to put his name forward in 2019 in the Killultagh ward and was delighted to be elected for the first time.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Gary McCleave with Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

After a busy first term in office, Mr McCleave sought re-election in the 2023 local government elections, and was delighted to once again be selected to represent the people of Killultagh.

"There was work done on the ground however I would never take it for granted that I would be elected but I was pleasantly surprised,” he continued.

Following the election, Mr McCleave was put forward as Sinn Fein’s choice as the city’s Deputy Mayor, the first time someone from the party has held the position.

"It was a very proud moment for me,” Mr McCleave admitted. “It was a surprise for me. I was very excited and proud to be the first Sinn Fein councillor to hold this position. It shows how much things have changed in the council area."I knew it would give me the opportunity to meet different people.

"When I took up the position I said I wanted to work for all of the communities.

"This gives me the opportunity to go into all the communities and areas during the next year and that is something I wouldn’t have got to do otherwise.”

Times have certainly changed in the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area over the last decade, with the city becoming more diverse and welcoming people from all sides of the community.

"I grew up in Twinbrook under the old Lisburn City Council and I have seen how things have changed,” said Mr McCleave.

"Throughout the city area is a lot more diverse and inclusive.

“There is a very good relationship between ourselves in Sinn Fein and the other political parties.

"Growing up in Twinbrook there was the impression that the council was a unionist council and there were very little facilities for that area.

"Things have changed massively now for the better.”

Mr McCleave said the parties on the council do their best to work together for the benefit of everyone in the city, and that is something he wants to reflect during his time in office.

"We are there to stand up for our communities but there are bigger projects we can all support right across the council area,” he continued.

Mr McCleave has hit the ground running during his first two months in office, with one of the many highlights being the popular Half Marathon.

He is looking forward to getting involved in community events throughout the year and meeting as many people as possible during his time as Deputy Mayor.

“It has been a busy start,” Mr McCleave continued. “I have attended quite a few events which has been fantastic.

"The half marathon was a very successful event and it was one of my first events as Deputy Mayor.

"I look forward to the year ahead and seeing more of what is happening on the ground.

"I am new to the role and I am still finding my feet. We look at each invite as it comes in but I would go to all of them if I could.

"I see my role as assisting the Mayor, to support the local communities, and helping to fundraise for his chosen charity, the Cancer Fund for Children. A lot of families are affected by cancer and it is a charity that does fantastic work supporting families at a very difficult time.”

Mr McCleave is determined to meet as many people throughout the city as possible during his term in office and has stressed that he is there to represent everyone from all sides of the community.

"From my perspective, to see the change in the council is massive,” he added.