The new Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, DUP Councillor Andrew Gowan, is looking forward to getting out and about to meet members of the local community during his term in office.

Mr Gowan took up his role as the city’s First Citizen at the recent Council AGM in June, and he has already had a busy start to the year.

A representative of the Downshire East ward, Mr Gowan lives in Annahilt with his wife Nicola, and their four children Hannah (10), Caleb (9), George (6) and Isaac (3).

Mr Gowan’s interest in politics began at an early age when he studied history, politics, and law at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Andrew Gowan with his wife Nicola, and their four children Hannah (10), Caleb (9), George (6) and Isaac (3). Pic credit: LCCC

“It was a great experience,” said Mr Gowan.

"After leaving university I got involved with the DUP on a voluntary basis. When the Assembly got up and running in 2007 I worked with South Belfast MLA Jimmy Spratt and I have been around politics in various roles ever since.”

Mr Gowan now works part time for Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart but despite working with politicians for many years, he never really saw his future as an elected representative.

"I didn’t ever really anticipate running for election,” he continued. “I got involved in the community in Annahilt where I live and thought I could deliver more through the council.

"An opportunity arose in 2019 and I have really been enjoying the role. You can really deliver as a councillor and the council has been really effective at delivering for the community.”

During his last term as a councillor, Mr Gowan chaired the Council’s Leisure Services Committee. He also served on the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PSCP), a role he particularly relished.

"I found it really, really enjoyable,” said Mr Gowan. “It was a committee you could use in response to community issues around road safety, internet safety, speeding, etc.

"We got speed indicator devices installed, which have proved to be very effective in the communities.

"We have a good team in the PCSP.”

Following his re-election to the council in May this year, Mr Gowan was nominated by the DUP group to become the city’s Mayor for the year.

It will be a busy year but he is looking forward to attending as many community events as possible.

"It is a huge honour to take on the role of Mayor and I look forward to everything the year brings. I want to embrace it all and meet as many people as possible.

"My family is a big part of who I am and they are very excited at the prospect of their dad being Mayor. I am blessed to have my wife who really supports me in this role. With the time commitment it is important to have that.

"I hope to involve my family throughout the year when it is appropriate to do so.”

During the year, Mr Gowan will also have the support of his Mayoral Chaplain, Danny Roberts, who lives in Dromara and works for Logos Ministries International, as a schools and outreach co-ordinator.

"He is Chairman of Dromara Connect, a faith-based group that brings together churches in the wider Dromara area,” explained Mr Gowan.

Mr Gowan has chosen The Cancer Fund for Children as his charity for the year. As his wife is a cancer nurse, this is a charity that is very close to both of their hearts.

Throughout the year Mr Gowan will be hosting a number of events to raise vital funds for the charity.

"It’s a wonderful charity,” he continued. “I was influenced by the work of my wife. As a nurse she knows a lot about the impact the charity has for people at a very difficult time.

"We will be holding a number of traditional events, including a colour run and Mayor’s parade, but I have a few ideas for other events throughout the year as well to generate support for the charity.”

Mr Gowan has taken as his theme for the year ‘Playing Our Part’, emphasising the important role that people can play in improving their local communities.

"My background is in community and voluntary work,” explained Mr Gowan.

"I will be celebrating volunteers and community participation throughout the year, and recognising people who give their time to help others. There are so many different challenges today but people still give of their time freely and that should be recognised.

"I also hope to inspire others to do something they have never done before in the community.

"There are so many groups who are working with the Council to make Lisburn and Castlereagh a better place for everyone.

"The council supports so many groups in doing that work and there is a real sense of partnership, making communities better, making lives better. And I am really proud of what the council does in that regard.”

Looking forward to a busy but enjoyable year ahead, Mr Gowan said: “The events I enjoy the most are the community based events. I am looking forward to the Mayor’s Community Awards and I hope to put my own spin on that as it ties so closely with my theme for the year.

"It want it to be a really good celebration of community and volunteering.

"I am looking forward to getting out there. I enjoy small community groups events and I look forward to meeting as many people as possible.