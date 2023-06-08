Sinn Fein gains first ever Deputy Mayor role in unionist dominated Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The unionist dominant council of Lisburn and Castlereagh has elected its first ever Sinn Fein deputy mayor at the council AGM.

Killultagh councillor, Gary McCleave topped the local election in May this year, as the first councillor to gain the official ballot count quota.

Cllr McCleave was first elected to the council in 2019 as one of two Sinn Fein reps, before the republican party doubled to four seats in 2023.

He takes over in the position from Alliance councillor, Michelle Guy.

The newly elected Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Andrew Gowan and Deputy Mayor Councillor Gary McCleave

Downshire East, DUP councillor, Andrew Gowan takes over as Mayor from his party colleague Scott Carson, who failed to be re-elected to the local authority.

Deputy Mayor McCleave said: “I am extremely grateful to my party for giving me the opportunity to become deputy mayor.

“It is the first time Sinn Fein has held the position and I am immensely proud. It is a very significant moment.

“I look forward to building a relationship with our new mayor and meeting people along the way.

“I will be working for all our communities right across the council area and I look forward to what will be I am sure an exciting year.

“And finally, I’d like to welcome all new members of the council. It is a change to say the least and I look forward to meeting you all.”

Speaking at the AGM, Mayor Gowan said: “It is truly an honour to be nominated as Mayor and I will give this role my all throughout the next year.

“I thank my constituents in Downshire East for re-electing me. My approach to public office as a councillor is to work hard and deliver outcomes that make a meaningful difference to people and communities. That will be my approach as mayor for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City area.

“I will be a positive ambassador for our city and a champion for our community. I feel privileged to be able to represent the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh as first citizen.

“I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Scott Carson who put his all into this role over the last year, ably supported by Michelle Guy as Deputy. Scott represented us with distinction throughout the year, especially at times of such national significance including the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of our King, Charles III.

“I look forward to working in partnership with local people, to deliver positive outcomes for everyone. As a father of four young children, I want to engage young people in many aspects of civic life and lead by example to inspire future generations.”

Mayor Gowan has chosen Cancer Fund for Children as his Mayoral Charity.

He added, “My wife Nicola is a Cancer Nurse and we are both amazed by the outstanding work of Cancer Fund for Children within Northern Ireland. “They support families through their toughest moments as they help children and young people living with cancer themselves or dealing with a parent who has cancer.