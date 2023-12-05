Councillor raises concerns over a social media announcement on Christmas free car parking

A DUP councillor has raised concerns after a free Christmas car parking plan was announced on Council social media ahead of a council decision being made.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) festive offer began on December 2, with free car parking in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough every Saturday of the month.

The local authority posted its business initiative on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) on November 28.

Downshire West DUP Councillor Allan Ewart said in chambers: “I’ve seen a social media account of the Christmas car parks on the Saturdays in December and that they would be free.

Alderman Allan Ewart raises concerns over a Council social media announcement. Pic credit: LCCC

“I thought to myself, we haven’t had the council meeting yet, when it is decided at the environment committee (December 6).

“Then when I looked in to it, it said that the decision had been made at the council meeting in November 2022.

“But when I checked the minutes of that meeting, it wasn’t agreed that we would do this every year, so I would just want clarification.

“Because if that is so, then we shouldn’t have had a social media account up, if it wasn’t agreed from council.

“I do support free car parking over Christmas, but it shouldn’t be announced before we’ve had the council meeting to agree it.”

The Local Democracy Service contacted LCCC for clarity on the matter.

A council spokesperson said: “A report was agreed in 2022, that the council would offer free car parking in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough every Saturday each December.

“The offer will go ahead from December 2 this year, as planned.

“Any perceived ambiguity will be clarified at the environment and sustainability committee. No error has been made in the publication of a social media post.”

LCCC has announced that the car parking offer will apply to a total of eight car parks on the five Saturdays in December.

The Ballynahinch Street car park in Royal Hillsborough will be free to use as will those in Lisburn’s Antrim Street; Queens Road; Barrack Street; Smithfield Square; Governors Road, Laganbank and Longstone Street.

