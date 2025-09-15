Councillors call for removal of fallen trees brought down by Storm Éowyn in Mid Ulster forests

Mid Ulster councillors have called on the Forest Service to clear trees which were brought down by Storm Éowyn eight months ago.

They have also approved targeted deforestation in parts of the district for environmental purposes.

Speaking at the latest Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley) stated: “Is there any way we can speak to the Forest [Service] in relation to the amount of trees that are still lying since Storm Éowyn?

“I know locally here in Lough Mally, Mullaghfad, even down in Castlecaufield, Parkanaur, there’s a lot of woodland that hasn’t been cleared up, and I’m wondering, is there any way we can speak to Forestry in relation to getting this tidied up?”

In response, a senior council official replied: “I have no issue in trying to put that query up to DAERA on behalf of members, to see who the most appropriate person would be to consider that request.”

Councillor Sean Clarke (Sinn Féin, Magherafelt DEA) concurred with the DUP representative.

“I agree with Cllr Robinson. Davagh [Forest], for example, has basically been untouched since the storm.

“There are still rivers really blocked in it, and quite a number of tracks blocked in it. It’s scandalous," added Cllr Clarke.

The proposed deforestation scheme (highlighted in green) at Sessiagh Road, Tullyhogue. Credit: Google/Airbus/Maxar Technologies

Councillor Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley DEA) expressed similar frustration.

“In Cappagh as well, there’s a lot of trees lying there. It’s a mess," he stated.

At the meeting, councillors were being consulted on deforestation proposals at Sessiagh Road, Tullyhogue (3.27 hectares); Pomeroy Road, Cookstown (17.29 hectares); and Creenagh Lane, Dungannon (2.05 hectares).

On the Pomeroy Road, the plan is to return 14.98 hectares to agriculture.

At Sessiagh Road, Tullyhogue, the proposal is a clearance, thinning and deforestation scheme which extends over two blocks of land.

On the Pomeroy Road, the deforestation scheme will extend over four blocks of land, while only one block of land will be deforested at Creenagh Lane.

The recommendation to proceed with the scheme was proposed by Councillor Sean Clarke (SF, Magherafelt DEA) and was seconded by Council Vice Chair, Councillor Denise Johnson (SDLP, Moyola DEA).