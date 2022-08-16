Councillors claim over £750K with grand total for the mayor hitting almost £80k

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council elected representatives claimed over £750,000 in allowances in the 2021/22 financial year.

The figures, released by the local authority, show that during the last financial year, 40 councillors were paid a total of £750,595 in personal, travel and subsidence allowances.

The highest earning councillor in the district was Stephen Martin (Alliance) who spent much of the year as chair of the local authority, claiming £38,435.

The Lisburn North representative received the same annual basic allowance as the other members who served the district for the full financial year of £15,757.

Alderman Martin also received £22,076 in chairperson allowance and claimed £87 in mileage.

The highest claim for travel and subsistence was Killutagh Alderman, James Tinsley (DUP) at £1,798.

Lisburn North councillor, Nicholas Trimble (UUP group leader) who was chair for a short time, took home a total of £20,663. The total included, £4,906 in chairperson allowance.

The deputy chair for most of the financial year, Lisburn South councillor Tim Mitchell (UUP) claimed £22,823 , which included £7,066 for his vice role.

Lisburn South councillor Jenny Palmer (UUP) who served part of her time as deputy chair claimed a total of £17,830, which included £1,570 for her vice role.

Aside from the council’s chair and vice chair, Downshire East councillor, Alex Swan (UUP) claimed the most at a total of £25,022 including £9,265 for special responsibilities.

Only six members claimed just the basic rate of £15,757 including; Castlereagh South councillors Ryan Carlin (SF), John Gallen (SDLP), Michelle Guy (Alliance) and Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) as well as Lisburn South councillor Alan Givan (DUP), and Downshire East councillor Aaron McIntrye (Alliance).