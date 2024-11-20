Councillors disagree over election of UUP representative as chair of VE commemorations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A working group “formula” is to be reviewed at a Northern Ireland council following conflict over a UUP rep’s fourth time as chairperson of a UK wide commemoration.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) eight member working group for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) failed to agree its chairperson with an even split of members.

The vote was brought back to the corporate committee, with UUP Alderman Hazel Legge elected as chairperson of the World War II commemoration.

Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney said: “I know that Alderman Legge was chairperson of the D-Day and Royal (Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles Coronation) working groups and she did a great job.

Despite conflict, Alderman Hazel Legge was elected as the chair of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council VE Day commemoration committee. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“But, I wanted to put Councillor Gary Hynds (Independent) forward as I believe this working group should be across all parties.

“I thought with the current mayor from Alliance (Kurtis Dickson) and the corporate committee chair (Nicholas Trimble) being UUP, that we could spread out the roles.

“Furthermore, I am not sure that in this committee that the Mayor and the chairperson should have a vote in this matter, I think they should step aside.”

Councillor Hynds added: “I believe that the roles should be shared and that would better reflect the council, though I will work under any chairperson.” Councillor Trimble highlighted his right to vote, as well as the mayor and refused the request to step away.

However, he then requested council officers work on the “potential for other formula for working group chairperson”. A majority vote for Alderman Legge was carried with eight for (Alliance & UUP) and six against (DUP, SDLP, Independent) with two (Sinn Fein) abstaining.