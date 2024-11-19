Honeyford calls for action from Translink to end train delays and overcrowding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called for action from Translink to make train services more efficient, in order to encourage more people onto public transport.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues such as overcrowding and lack of capacity at peak times, particularly on the Lisburn-Belfast line, as well as inconvenient and often uncommunicated delays are among the problems recently raised with him by constituents.

Mr Honeyford has said: “This is affecting commuters from Lisburn and Moira, but also from Lurgan and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the opening of Belfast Grand Central station, passengers have been experiencing massive overcrowding and delays on their commute. The station is supposed to operate on a hub-and-spoke basis, but if incoming trains are delayed people will miss those connections.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has raised concerns about train overcrowding and delays. Pic credit: Alliance

“Also, platforms have been extended to allow for six-carriage trains, but I’m hearing from constituents that there are now more three-carriage trains than previously, which simply isn’t enough to meet demand.

“Since I first raised these issues personally I have been inundated with messages from people across my constituency who have been impacted by similar problems.

“Whilst I’m glad to hear from Translink that they are looking at procuring additional carriages, this should have been considered alongside the building of the new station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alliance is a consistently strong and vocal advocate for public transport, and we want to see even more people availing of our train network where possible.

"For this to happen though, the service has to be efficient, comfortable and on-time, and we will continue engaging with Translink and the Department for Infrastructure on this.”