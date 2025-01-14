Councillors pay a surprise visit to Max the dog on death row amid concerns for the animal’s welfare
Suspected pitbull puppy, ‘Max’, was found in Dundonald in early December (2024) and is due to be put to sleep after two council dog wardens deemed he was a banned type under Breed Specific Legislation (BSL).
However, following a public outcry on social media to save the dog, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will meet with the USPCA to discuss an independent third party assessor, who will determine Max’s fate. Environment committee chairperson Pat Catney released a video to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following his inspection of seven month old Max and his living conditions since December 9, 2024.
Mr Catney said: “I have had a lot of emails in about the little puppy Max. I came down unannounced and I have to say I am very impressed at the way Max is being looked after.”
Deputy environment chairperson Gary Hynds also visited the kennels after his proposal for the council and USPCA to agree an independent third party assessor fell at a recent committee meeting.
An online petition, ‘Mercy for Max’, started just before Christmas, has gained over 12,000 signatures calling for the dog’s release amid a USPCA request to foster the dog out until an independent third party can asses the dog’s breed.
A council director, in chambers, has since poured cold water on the ability to foster Max out due to legislation on proscribed breeds of dogs.
The LDRS understands the original owner of Max has been contacted by the council, but has refused to take the microchipped pet back.
Mr Catney added: “The kennels have all been washed out and cleaned. The manager had no problems bringing me in and showing me round the kennels.
"I have to say that all of the five principles for the maintenance and looking after little dogs and Max have been met. I am actually quite shocked at the cleanliness of the place.” According to the current nidirect government website, there are four breeds of dogs that are banned in Northern Ireland: Pit Bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasiliero.
