Councillors pay a surprise visit to Max the dog on death row amid concerns for the animal’s welfare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City councillors have visited a ‘death row’ dog to ensure he is being well looked after amid an ongoing public campaign to save the puppy from being put down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspected pitbull puppy, ‘Max’, was found in Dundonald in early December (2024) and is due to be put to sleep after two council dog wardens deemed he was a banned type under Breed Specific Legislation (BSL).

However, following a public outcry on social media to save the dog, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will meet with the USPCA to discuss an independent third party assessor, who will determine Max’s fate. Environment committee chairperson Pat Catney released a video to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following his inspection of seven month old Max and his living conditions since December 9, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Catney said: “I have had a lot of emails in about the little puppy Max. I came down unannounced and I have to say I am very impressed at the way Max is being looked after.”

Cllr Gary Hynds and Max. Pic credit: Cllr Pat Catney

Deputy environment chairperson Gary Hynds also visited the kennels after his proposal for the council and USPCA to agree an independent third party assessor fell at a recent committee meeting.

An online petition, ‘Mercy for Max’, started just before Christmas, has gained over 12,000 signatures calling for the dog’s release amid a USPCA request to foster the dog out until an independent third party can asses the dog’s breed.

A council director, in chambers, has since poured cold water on the ability to foster Max out due to legislation on proscribed breeds of dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS understands the original owner of Max has been contacted by the council, but has refused to take the microchipped pet back.

Cllrs Pat Catney and Gary Hynds visit Max the dog. Pic credit: Cllr Pat Catney

Mr Catney added: “The kennels have all been washed out and cleaned. The manager had no problems bringing me in and showing me round the kennels.

"I have to say that all of the five principles for the maintenance and looking after little dogs and Max have been met. I am actually quite shocked at the cleanliness of the place.” According to the current nidirect government website, there are four breeds of dogs that are banned in Northern Ireland: Pit Bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasiliero.